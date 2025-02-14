Sydney Sweeney rocks lace-up leather boots and fringing for date night

Whenever Sydney Sweeney steps out for a dinner date with her nearest and dearest you just know she’s going to be sporting something utterly iconic.

Whether it's a set of light wash, blue denim jeans accompanied by a golden Chloé belt, a luxe suiting moment or a micro mini leather skirt and sheer tights, the Euphoria actress knows a thing or two about sleek style.

Proving the aforementioned perfectly, on Tuesday night the 27-year-old Hollywood heavyweight stepped out after dark onto the streets of New York City, in a dreamy all-black ensemble that had our fashion hearts swooning.

© GC Images Sydney perfected effortless style for date night

For the occasion, Sydney opted for a cosy chic combo, styling a matching skirt and jumper set with fringe hem accents, an oversized coat, sheer denier tights, a pair of statement sunglasses to create a lust-worthy date night look.

The icing on the outfit cake however was her divine feminine footwear of choice. To complete the all-black ensemble, Sydney wore a pair of Jimmy Choo’s lace-up leather ‘Scarlett Ankle Boot 95’ which currently retail online for £1,225.

© GC Images The actress is currently in her high-fashion era

For hair, the Laneige muse wore her long blonde locks out in a subtly curled style, likely from sleeping in a set of Pippy Longstocking-esque plaits.

Over the past few weeks, The White Lotus actress has been seen on multiple occasions in the Big Apple, wearing a selection of ensembles that just scream “fashion.”

© GC Images We're yet to get over this iconic look

A few weeks ago she was seen enjoying a night out with her friends in a belted leather jacket and mini skirt combo while just days before that she turned heads in a snow bunny-inspired white Burberry coat with feather fringing accents, a bag in a matching hue and a set of white leather heeled boots.

All in all, Sydney has been working overtime on the fashion front and we couldn’t be more thankful.