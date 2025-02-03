Sydney Sweeney dazzles in triple leather during girls' night out

We humble fashion journalists have a lot to thank Molly Dickson for. From Bella Hadid in archival Roberto Cavalli circa 2002 to Lana Del Ray in bridal Valentino, the celebrity stylist’s CV is truly unparalleled in the fashion sphere.

Her stand-out client? Sydney Sweeney, who once again hit the streets of New York City sporting a spellbinding look no doubt conjured up by her expert stylist.

The 27-year-old enjoyed a night out with friends, opting for head-to-toe leather for the after-hours affair. She layered up in a sculpting leather jacket with a buttery smooth finish in black, paired with a matching leather mini skirt and knee-high leather boots.

© GC Images The actress was seen rocking head-to-toe leather in NYC

A pair of sheer black tights, some black shades and an inky-hued leather micro evening bag made for a thematic selection of night-out accessories.

A pop of colour was injected into Sydney’s look via a caramel-coloured knit which the actress layered underneath her sleek co-ord. The Washington native wore her suede blonde locks down loose, defiantly ignoring the threat of the frizz-inducing East Coast drizzle.

© GC Images The 27-year-old never fails to look anything less than flawless

Sydney’s recent street style has been the sartorial gift that keeps on giving. A mere week ago, the Anyone But You star turned out two striking ensembles in the space of one day. Sydney began her day wearing a pair of two-tone straight-leg jeans, an ethereal chiffon blouse featuring ruffled tiers and a herringbone jacket fastened at the neckline.

She accessorised with a gold statement belt that read 'Chloe' in serif writing, a tan hobo bag also from the brand, and a pair of sunglasses.

Switching her outfit up for the evening, she slipped into a pair of 'greige' wide-leg trousers, a matching jumper and a longline wool coat, all by Brunello Cucinelli, perfecting tonal dressing this season. Adding a touch of bohemian cool, she accessorised with chunky boots and a matching shoulder bag.

Thanks to Sydney and Molly’s partnership, our jobs become easier by the day.