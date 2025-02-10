Sydney Sweeney's bootcut jeans are 2025's most unexpected trend

Batten down the hatches because bootcut jeans are officially back.

Forget controversial barrel or skinny jeans, 2025 is all about the bootcut, as so elegantly demonstrated by Sydney Sweeney over the weekend.

The Euphoria actress teamed up with Hollywood veterans Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal to shoot a Hellmann’s advert, sharing snippets of the event via social media. Set in the beloved New York haunt of Katz Deli, the actors recreated that famous scene from When Harry Met Sally, with Sydney uttering the legendary phrase: “I’ll have what she’s having.”

For the nostalgic endeavour, Sydney wrapped up warm in white turtleneck knit layered over a camel-coloured V-neck jumper. She paired the cosy combination with some mid-wash bootcut jeans, styling her hair in free-flowing beachy blonde waves as per.

Her outfit choice was no doubt an homage to the film’s iconic knitwear selection sported by protagonists Harry and Sally. The 1989 romcom remains the ultimate autumn moodboard, perfectly capturing ‘fall’ in New York, with golden leaves and crisp air setting the scene for its charming romance.

© When Harry Met Sally When Harry Met Sally, 1989

The film’s snug fashion, Sally’s chunky sweaters, wool blazers, and tweed skirts, paired with Harry’s relaxed layers, remains an annual celebration of the end of summer and start of cosy season.

In between shooting for upcoming films, franchises and commercials, Sydney has been reinforcing her status as a style one-to-watch.

Last week, the 27-year-old enjoyed a night out with friends, opting for head-to-toe leather for the after-hours affair. She layered up in a sculpting leather jacket with a buttery smooth finish in black, paired with a matching leather mini skirt and knee-high leather boots courtesy of Alexander McQueen's SS25 pre-collection.

A pop of colour was injected into Sydney’s look via a caramel-coloured knit which the actress layered underneath her sleek co-ord - proving that sumptuous knitwear à la Eighties romcoms is always essential.