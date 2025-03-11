Nicky Zimmermann on feminine strength, luxe tailoring and the Y2K trend no one saw coming

Long beloved for its floaty floral gowns and refined ease, Aussie label Zimmermann has ascended to become one of the most coveted brands on the Paris Fashion Week calendar.

This season’s star-studded front row only solidified its status: A-list devotees like Katie Holmes, fashion It-girls like Lady Mary Charteris, and several members of the White Lotus cast sat alongside our recent cover star, Ruby Sear. The message? Zimmermann isn’t just for the beachside elite anymore—it's a powerhouse in the luxury space.

The label’s latest autumn/winter 2025 showcase at the Palais de Tokyo in Paris was nothing short of breathtaking. A masterclass in ultra-cool styling and intricate detail, the collection was a perfect balance of effortless femininity and modern sophistication.

It’s been a meteoric rise, but one that feels inevitable. In 2023, Zimmermann made history as Australia’s first billion-dollar fashion label after private equity firm Advent International took a majority stake in the business. Their effortless, ultra-polished take on the Bondi surfer-girl aesthetic isn’t just beloved—it’s big business. And while ‘boho chic’ might feel like it’s having a major moment right now, the truth is, Zimmermann has been leading this charge for years.

© Getty Images Zimmermann AW25

"Well, I mean, you know, obviously it's great,” Nicky Zimmermann tells H! Fashion when asked about the brand’s undeniable influence backstage after the show. “But there's something for us where... we've never strayed from our path. The brand is what it is. It's always evolving, but it's just what we like to do, whether you call it boho or not."

Boho or not, Zimmermann has mastered the art of ultra-feminine dressing with an edge. But for Nicky, it’s less about labels and more about power in femininity. “I think it's unapologetically feminine, but there's a strength and a power to that, in my view. I think that a woman can dress however they want.”

© Getty Images Katie Holmes joined Nicky Zimmermann backstage after the show

This season, the Zimmermann woman is certainly a romantic. Gone were the utilitarian double-denim looks of AW24. In their place? Delicate lace, airy pink silks, and butter-soft leather, woven into a wardrobe that felt both ethereal and undeniably modern. There was an undeniable Victorian influence, but never in a way that felt costume-like. Instead, the intricate tailoring, sheer layering, and dreamy textures made for a collection that felt deeply wearable and emotionally resonant.

The collection’s inspiration was just as evocative. This year marks the 50th anniversary of Picnic at Hanging Rock, the 1975 cult classic that blurred the lines between fantasy and reality. Zimmermann used the haunting beauty of the film as a springboard for an aesthetic that balanced light and dark, innocence and mystery.

© WireImage Zimmermann AW25

"I think it was really about our reinterpretation of the film… which is obviously an iconic film creatively. But we wanted to reinterpret it in a way that followed the progression of the film," explains Nicky. "It was very important that we move the styles, technically, in how we were handling it. But it is feminine. The film is feminine. It's about a girls' school and their relationships, and for me, it was just a perfect match with the textures and the feeling of it. It was romantic but then haunting, so it kind of mixes everything—for us, that’s what we like to mix into the clothes."

The palette was a welcome departure from the typical moody winter hues. While slouchy leather boots and blacks provided a grounding contrast, the collection leaned heavily into soft, ethereal shades—creamy pastels, dreamy lavenders, and peachy pops of pink. The effect? A much-needed dose of levity for our winter wardrobes.

© WireImage Zimmermann AW25

If there was one surprise twist in the collection, it was the return of an early 2000s staple: the harem pant. Reimagined for 2025, Zimmermann made a strong case for the Y2K-era trouser, proving that, when styled right, it can be every bit as chic as a tailored suit or a flowy dress.

"You know, I think having a waist point is extremely important with a harem pant," Nicky explains. "But we did them in different fabrications. There's denim, and you can wear that with a fitted silk shirt. We also did them in silk, when they moved - it’s like wearing a dress."

Zimmermann’s take on the silhouette feels fresh, thanks to luxurious textures and clever styling. Whether paired with a matching blouse or layered with wispy soft chiffons, these aren’t the trousers of your 'Lizzie McGuire era'. They’re polished, elevated, and surprisingly versatile. "There are many different ways you can style them. But you've got to own the harem pants to wear the harem pants," Nicky muses.

© WireImage Zimmermann AW25

Own them, we shall. If Nicky says harem pants are back, I’m running—not walking—to get my hands on them and legs in them.