Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Paris Fashion Week AW25: the best dressed celebrities on the front row
Subscribe
Paris Fashion Week AW25: the best dressed celebrities on the front row
Digital Cover fashion-trends© Corbis via Getty Images

Paris Fashion Week AW25: the best dressed celebrities on the front row

From Natalie Portman to Lily James: the most stylish celeb attendees spotted in the City of Light for the AW25 shows

Clare Pennington
Associate Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

It’s been quite a jam packed 2025 for the fashion set already with awards season just wrapping up, and a seemingly constant stream of fashion weeks in play since January. 

4 weeks ago, AW25 kicked off in New York and despite a turbulent state of affairs the globe over, we’ve seen great creativity from all the fashion capitals, including eclectic energy and rebellious touches in London and refined elegance in Milan.

The last stop on the AW25 tour is Paris, home to the big gun shows like Chanel and Dior and with the latter kicking off proceedings early in the schedule, the A-listers have come running.

Let’s take a look at the best dressed celebrities spotted at Paris Fashion Week AW25 so far:

Natalie Portman© WireImage

Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman is something of a Dior regular, often stopping by Paris to catch the show. The brand ambassador opted for a chic black coat and micro mini skirt for the occasion, but it's the knee high socks + high heels combo that's got us all excited.  

Julia Restoin Roitfeld© Getty Images

Julia Restoin Roitfeld

Julia Restoin Roitfeld is French fashion royalty and for the Dior show this season, she opted for a tulle midi skirt and classic Dior bag. 

Lily James© Corbis via Getty Images

Lily James

Actress Lily James looked every bit the 60s icon in an off-shoulder top and matching trousers, teamed with classic black heels and cat-eye sunglasses. 

Jisoo© Corbis via Getty Images

Jisoo

South Korean actress and singer Jisou plumped for a crisp white shirt atop a fitted corset, teamed with lace up biker boots for the Dior show. 

Natalia Vodianova© WireImage

Natalia Vodianova

Supermodel Natalia Vodianova looked every bit the Grecian goddess in a pristine white draped dress atop a silver sequin tank.

Leonie Hanne© GC Images

Leonie Hanne

Influencer Leonie Hanne went for muted neutral shades of green and khaki. We're big fans of this sleek trench coat, perfect for spring showers. 

Michelle Monaghan© Getty Images

Michelle Monaghan

Actress Michelle Monaghan put immaculate tailoring first and foremost in this pristine grey skirt suit. 

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more

Read More