Paris Fashion Week AW25: the best dressed celebrities on the front row

It’s been quite a jam packed 2025 for the fashion set already with awards season just wrapping up, and a seemingly constant stream of fashion weeks in play since January.
4 weeks ago, AW25 kicked off in New York and despite a turbulent state of affairs the globe over, we’ve seen great creativity from all the fashion capitals, including eclectic energy and rebellious touches in London and refined elegance in Milan.
The last stop on the AW25 tour is Paris, home to the big gun shows like Chanel and Dior and with the latter kicking off proceedings early in the schedule, the A-listers have come running.
Let’s take a look at the best dressed celebrities spotted at Paris Fashion Week AW25 so far:
Natalie Portman
Natalie Portman is something of a Dior regular, often stopping by Paris to catch the show. The brand ambassador opted for a chic black coat and micro mini skirt for the occasion, but it's the knee high socks + high heels combo that's got us all excited.
Julia Restoin Roitfeld
Julia Restoin Roitfeld is French fashion royalty and for the Dior show this season, she opted for a tulle midi skirt and classic Dior bag.
Lily James
Actress Lily James looked every bit the 60s icon in an off-shoulder top and matching trousers, teamed with classic black heels and cat-eye sunglasses.
Jisoo
South Korean actress and singer Jisou plumped for a crisp white shirt atop a fitted corset, teamed with lace up biker boots for the Dior show.
Natalia Vodianova
Supermodel Natalia Vodianova looked every bit the Grecian goddess in a pristine white draped dress atop a silver sequin tank.
Leonie Hanne
Influencer Leonie Hanne went for muted neutral shades of green and khaki. We're big fans of this sleek trench coat, perfect for spring showers.
Michelle Monaghan
Actress Michelle Monaghan put immaculate tailoring first and foremost in this pristine grey skirt suit.
