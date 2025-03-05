Paris Fashion Week AW25: The best street style looks

Sound the klaxon and grab your baguette, it's Paris Fashion Week!

The biggest and brightest stars in the fashion set have descended in their droves upon the City of Light to drink in the delights of the AW25 collections, including frenzy inducing shows such as Dior, Chanel and Saint Laurent runway shows.

We've seen A-listers such as Lily James and Natalie Portman stop by the Dior show, while supermodel superstars Gigi Hadid and Naomi Campbell attended the Louvre, for a super swanky dinner.

Outside the shows, it's been a hotbed of sartorial inspiration, and we've rounded up the best dressed attendees so far...

The best Paris Fashion Week AW25 street style...

© Getty Images Caroline Daur Looking powerful in this military inspired, beautifully beaded ensemble for the Dior show, influencer Caroline Daur looked impeccable.

© Getty Images Earn Your Stripes A nautical inspired ensemble spotted outside the Magda Butrym show. We're big fans of the white tights and heels combo.

© Getty Images Elena Perminova Elena Perminova gives the cold shoulder in this matching tailored taupe two-piece spotted outside Dior.



© Getty Images Emili Sindlev The Ganni show is a hot ticket in Paris these days, and style icon Emili opted for bermuda shorts, Adidas boxing boots (the hottest shoe of the season) and a Louise Vuitton bag.

© Getty Images Come Up Roses Ooh a lacy tights and red strappy heels combo? Consider us sold!

© Getty Images Adele Khalilzade Proving that the accessories are the most important bit of the outfit, we're green eyed with envy for Adele's bug-eye sunglasses and heart shaped bag.

© Getty Images Violet Grace Atkinson This gorgeous matching denim turquoise two-piece is a glorious reminder that sunnier days are coming! Spotted outside the Ganni show.

© Getty Images Check Mate A harmonious formula of perfect Dior pieces from the checked midi, slouched bag and puff shouldered crop jacket.

© Getty Images Jenny Tsang What a glorious harmony of powerful pieces (the embellished bodice and action-ready boots) teamed with feminine florals.