Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Paris Fashion Week AW25: The best street style looks
Subscribe
Paris Fashion Week AW25: The best street style looks
Digital Cover fashion-trends© Getty Images

Paris Fashion Week AW25: The best street style looks

The most stylish attendees catching the AW25 shows in Paris this season... 

Clare Pennington
Associate Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Sound the klaxon and grab your baguette, it's Paris Fashion Week!

The biggest and brightest stars in the fashion set have descended in their droves upon the City of Light to drink in the delights of the AW25 collections, including frenzy inducing shows such as Dior, Chanel and Saint Laurent runway shows. 

We've seen A-listers such as Lily James and Natalie Portman stop by the Dior show, while supermodel superstars Gigi Hadid and Naomi Campbell attended the Louvre, for a super swanky dinner.

Outside the shows, it's been a hotbed of sartorial inspiration, and we've rounded up the best dressed attendees so far... 

The best Paris Fashion Week AW25 street style...

Caroline Daur© Getty Images

Caroline Daur

Looking powerful in this military inspired, beautifully beaded ensemble for the Dior show, influencer Caroline Daur looked impeccable. 

Earn Your Stripes© Getty Images

Earn Your Stripes

A nautical inspired ensemble spotted outside the Magda Butrym show. We're big fans of the white tights and heels combo. 

Elena Perminova © Getty Images

Elena Perminova

Elena Perminova gives the cold shoulder in this matching tailored taupe two-piece spotted outside Dior. 

Emili Sindlev © Getty Images

Emili Sindlev

The Ganni show is a hot ticket in Paris these days, and style icon Emili opted for bermuda shorts, Adidas boxing boots (the hottest shoe of the season) and a Louise Vuitton bag. 

Come Up Roses© Getty Images

Come Up Roses

Ooh a lacy tights and red strappy heels combo? Consider us sold!

Adele Khalilzade © Getty Images

Adele Khalilzade

Proving that the accessories are the most important bit of the outfit, we're green eyed with envy for Adele's bug-eye sunglasses and heart shaped bag. 

Violet Grace Atkinson © Getty Images

Violet Grace Atkinson

This gorgeous matching denim turquoise two-piece is a glorious reminder that sunnier days are coming! Spotted outside the Ganni show. 

Check Mate© Getty Images

Check Mate

A harmonious formula of perfect Dior pieces from the checked midi, slouched bag and puff shouldered crop jacket. 

Jenny Tsang © Getty Images

Jenny Tsang

What a glorious harmony of powerful pieces (the embellished bodice and action-ready boots) teamed with feminine florals. 

Prep Cool© Getty Images

Prep Cool

There's something so special about a perfectly pressed pair of jeans teamed with a shirt and tie and a flicky bob. Immaculate preppy energy. 

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more

Read More