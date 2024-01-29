5 standout moments from Paris Couture Week SS24

As the world's most opulent fashion week comes to a close, we can’t help but feel that this year's Haute Couture Week filled a style-shaped hole in our hearts, that previous fashion catwalks just haven't.

From Lily van der Woodsen (also known by her real name Kelly Rutherford) sitting front row next to Kylie Jenner at Jean Paul Gaultier to Maison Margiela's history-making Pat McGrath makeup look, here are our top five stand-out moments from the week that was Paris Haute Couture Week 2024.

Pat McGrath for Maison Margiela

© Instagram / @ patmcgrathreal I have no notes

Famed makeup artist Pat McGrath proved her Queen status in the industry once again, creating a mystical, awe-inspiring porcelain doll makeup look for Maison Margiela. This look is by far the most innovative makeup look we’ve seen over the last few years, solidifying Pat’s reputation as one of the world's most notable and talented makeup artists.

Kylie and Kelly sitting front row

© Marc Piasecki Could Kylie be Serena's long-lost sister?

Kylie Jenner and Kelly Rutherford were seated next to each other at the Jean Paul Gaultier show which was guest-designed by Simone Rocha. Kelly donned a pink look from the catwalk, complete with a Simone-signature red bow at the neck, whereas Kylie chose to keep things subtle, donning a strapless nude-hued dress with a sheer overlay. The two were seen chatting before the show started, instantly making us want to re-watch Gossip Girl for the seventh time.

Karlie Kloss’ Schiaparelli runway look

© Estrop I can't wait to see who wears this to the next MET Gala

Obviously, the whole Schiaparelli show was drop-dead gorgeous, but it was Karlie Kloss’ look that sparked a particular fire amongst fashion lovers. From the bleached eyebrows and slick back hair to the accentuated shoulder-shaped gown complete with a metre-long beaded trim, this look will be going down in history.

Simone Rocha guest designing for Jean Paul Gaultier

© Marc Piasecki The definition of *chefs kiss*

This year Jean Paul Gaultier called upon famed London-based designer Simone Rocha to guest design the haute couture collection and boy oh boy did she deliver. Every inch of every look perfectly merged both brand's DNA together to create a world in which I would quite happily live. Bows adorned black corsets, frills were present on almost every look, sailor hats nodded to Jean’s famed aesthetic and sheer tulle was everywhere.

Zendaya's micro-fringe at Fendi

© Jacopo M. Raule Do I book a salon appointment now?

Another star-studded celeb who can do no wrong in the world of fashion (and beauty) is Miss Zendaya. The actress showed up to the Fendi show in a red wine-hued gown, a diamond necklace and a micro-fringe. If there's one person who can single-handedly bring back a divisive beauty trend, it's her, and I believe the hairstyle is set to blossom this spring.