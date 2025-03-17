Forget footballers, F1 drivers are the style icons to follow this season

For as long as we can remember, famed footballers (David Beckham we’re looking at you) have reigned supreme in the world of fashionable sports stars - with many calling on designer brands to kit them out for off-the-pitch events and beyond.

Although footballing stars will always have a place in the fashion realm, it’s Formula One drivers that are taking over the title of best dressed.

For fans of the need-for-speed sport, this fact will come as no surprise, considering luxury French fashion house Louis Vuitton has signed on for a 10-year partnership with F1, most recently taking the name as the official Title Partner of the Formula 1 Louis Vuitton Australian Grand Prix 2025.

The Downunder Grand Prix commenced on Sunday 16 March, with globally recognised drivers all competing for the title and trophy, which conveniently comes in a giant Louis Vuitton monogrammed case.

Just like how basketball players, footballers and tennis stars arrive at their games kitted out in excellent ensembles, leading the charge for the Formula One circuit is none other than Ferarri’s golden boy, Lewis Hamilton.

© Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Lewis has made a name for himself in the fashion sphere over the past few years

Spotted en route to the third and final day of practice over the weekend, the British-born driver made it his prerogative to put F1 fashion on the map, stepping out in a head-to-toe Bottega Veneta drip.

Lewis, who recently made the switch from Mercedes to Ferrari styled the brand's 'Cotton Check Overshirt', 'Denim Wool Twill Trousers' and 'Haddock Lace-up Boots' together to create a fashion statement.

© NurPhoto via Getty Images Charles Leclerc kept his track day look simple yet stylish

Lewis’ teammate Charles Leclerc was also seen arriving at the track in a seriously stylish ‘fit. Although he didn’t lean into the high fashion aesthetic like Lewis, he did perfectly styled blue jeans, a white T-shirt and a red branded sports jacket together to create a laid-back luxe look.

Formula One fashion on a whole has taken the world by storm in recent years, largely thanks to Netflix’s show, Drive to Survive which boosted viewership of the sport by 70 per cent in the past three years.

© NurPhoto via Getty Images Emily is a major fan of the sport

It-girls including Emily Ratajkowski, Rosie Huntington Whiteley, Madelyn Cline and Rihanna have all leaned into the sporty dress code, Emily styling a patchwork leather racer jacket and matching pants over a bikini to attend the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco in Monte-Carlo last May.

From Lewis Hamilton in a three-piece suit to Daniel Riccardo in Thom Browne at the 2023 Met Gala, here are the most fashionable F1 faces to watch…

© @lewishamilton Lewis Hamilton If you're looking for a fashion muse who perfectly styles classic high fashion, Lewis Hamilton is your guy. To announce his new position as part of the Ferarri team back in January, the It-Brit shared a snap to his Instagram donning a lavish striped suiting look and matching overcoat. @lewishamilton

© FilmMagic Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Racing reserve driver Daniel Ricciardo takes his off-duty style very seriously. To attend the 2023 Met Gala the Australian-born driver donned a full Thom Browne suiting look. @danielricciardo

© @lando Lando Norris 25-year-old McLaren driver and winner of the recent Australian Grand Prix Lando Norris is the epitome of relaxed yet stylish dressing. More often than not the British driver can be found styling quarter-zip jumpers with slimline trousers, sunglasses and a few beaded bracelets. @lando

© @charles_leclerc Charles Leclerc For Charles Leclerc, fashion has always been at the forefront, launching his own line of eco-friendly clothing back in 2019. Since then the Monegasque driver has made it his prerogative to dress well both on and off the track. @charles_leclerc