Romeo Beckham's £1,150 Balenciaga hoodie is a serious statement of unabashed luxury
Digital Cover fashion-trends

The middle Beckham brother supported Demna following the designer's Balenciaga exit

Tania Leslau
Fashion features writer
2 minutes ago
It’s been quite the week for Balenciaga. On Thursday, it was announced that Demna Gvasalia, the brand’s creative director, will be jumping ship to Gucci.

Amidst widespread debate concerning the move, one stylish figure continues to fly the flag for Demna’s Balenciaga tenure - and that is Romeo Beckham.

The former footballer is a Balenciaga muse through and through. Not only has he starred in campaigns for the ever-controversial brand and hit the house’s runway during fashion week, but he’s also cultivated quite the personal collection of Balenciaga pieces.

romeo beckham in Balenciaga hoodie© @romeobeckham
The Beckham brother once again championed Balenciaga

Showcasing one of his many branded garments, the middle Beckham brother took to social media on Sunday, sharing a selfie snapped in an airport.

In the image, Romeo can be seen sporting the brand’s ‘Men's Basketball Series Hoodie,’ complete with a large fit, bold logo lettering and a deep violet hue. The piece, which retails at a staggering £1,150, is one of many designer streetwear pieces owned by David and Victoria’s style-savvy offspring.

romeo beckham in Balenciaga hoodie© @romeobeckham
The model enjoyed a weekend away in Rome

Back in January, the Holland Park native enjoyed a shopping spree accompanied by his girlfriend Kim Turnbull, once again championing Balenciaga. 

The former Burberry campaign star layered up in a Balenciaga track jacket featuring the brand’s name brandished across the front in large white lettering, a zip-down structure and a high-rise collar for added street-style brownie points.

The same month, he stepped out for another round of retail therapy armed with a Balenciaga bag that caught the attention of fashion editors across the board.

