Lewis Hamilton's best off-track F1 outfits of all time

Sunday marked the end of an era for Lewis Hamilton, who raced for the final time in a Mercedes AMG Petronas car in a Formula One Grand Prix after ten years, as the 39-year-old joins team Scuderia Ferrari next season.

It was an emotional day for Lewis and F1 fanatics alike, who reflected on all that he achieved during his time with his team, even when critics said that Mercedes was taking a risk: seven world championships, 84 race wins, 78 pole positions, and 153 podium finishes.

Whether you're an F1 OG, a Drive to Survive diehard or, quite simply, a fashion fan, you'll know that Lewis' off-track outfits have become a major talking point throughout his career as of late. So much so that he was named a 2024 co-chair of fashion's most prestigious event: the Met Gala.

© Dimitrios Kambouris Lewis Hamilton was a co-chair for 2024's Met Gala

Speaking in an interview before this year's Met Ball, Lewis explained: "Art and fashion, I mean particularly fashion for me has been like air in your lungs. it's very much a mood because it swings every day and it's an evolution. It's something that's constantly evolving. But for me to be able to express myself in the way I look and have confidence, historically black people would wear it as protection, but over time you learn how to express yourself and show up with dignity and courage and that's something that it's been able to do for me as well."

From red carpet events to his off-duty street style - his cool-boy meets contemporary statement style file has captured the hearts of fashion designers and editors across the globe. He's currently working with fashion stylist Eric McNeal, donning impeccable looks from coveted designers including Simon Porte-Jacquemus, Kim Jones for Dior, Pharrell Williams for Louis Vuitton, and his favourite: Rick Owens.

Lewis has become synonymous with Grand Prix arrival ensembles and paddock outfits that take statement dressing to new heights. From glitzy boilersuits to custom two-pieces and double denim fresh from the runway, his looks have become a global spectacle, almost singlehandedly causing F1's fashion renaissance.

In honour of this closing chapter in his milestone career, we take a look at some of his best off-track GP outfits of all time.

© Song Haiyuan/MB Media Abu Dhabi, 2024 Lewis marked the end of his Mercedes era in a full custom Dior look, including a bag that read 'Since 2013' - the year he started with the German vehicle brand.

© Song Haiyuan/MB Media Abu Dhabi, 2024 In yet another stellar look before his final Mercedes drive, Lewis wore a dopamine-inducing two-piece by Bottega Veneta.

Abu Dhabi, 2024 This ombré Rick Owens jacket was seriously iconic.

© Getty Silverstone, 2024 Lewis turned up for practice in a white and blue floral jacket from Dior, layered with a white vest. He rounded off his off-duty cool look with a silver chain and chunky aviators.



© Clive Mason Las Vegas, 2024 He oozed preppy cool in a custom Dior two-piece in Vegas, paired with boots from the brand's SS25 collection.

© Clive Mason Singapore, 2024 A double denim dream. Lewis stepped out in Singapore wearing a two-piece from Jacquemus' AW24 collection.

© NurPhoto Abu Dhabi, 2023 He turned heads in Abu Dhabi in 2023, wearing a vibrant orange and brown-toned Rick Owens all-in-one.

© Kym Illman Sao Paulo, 2023 Lewis stepped out in Brazil in the coolest double leather ensemble that paid homage to Brazillian F1 driving legend Ayrton Senna.

© Clive Mason - Formula 1 Miami, 2023 The outfit that caused an F1 fashion renaissance. Lewis stepped out at the Miami 2023 GP in a custom sequinned purple Rick Owens boilersuit. Obsessed.