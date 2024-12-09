Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Lewis Hamilton's best off-track F1 outfits of all time
Lewis Hamilton's best off-track F1 outfits of all time

In honour of the fashion and F1 icon's final race in a Mercedes car after ten years, we take a look at his off-track outfits

Lauren Ramsay
Fashion and Lifestyle Writer
1 hour ago
Sunday marked the end of an era for Lewis Hamilton, who raced for the final time in a Mercedes AMG Petronas car in a Formula One Grand Prix after ten years, as the 39-year-old joins team Scuderia Ferrari next season. 

It was an emotional day for Lewis and F1 fanatics alike, who reflected on all that he achieved during his time with his team, even when critics said that Mercedes was taking a risk: seven world championships, 84 race wins, 78 pole positions, and 153 podium finishes.

Whether you're an F1 OG, a Drive to Survive diehard or, quite simply, a fashion fan, you'll know that Lewis' off-track outfits have become a major talking point throughout his career as of late. So much so that he was named a 2024 co-chair of fashion's most prestigious event: the Met Gala.

Lewis Hamilton attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)© Dimitrios Kambouris
Lewis Hamilton was a co-chair for 2024's Met Gala

Speaking in an interview before this year's Met Ball, Lewis explained:  "Art and fashion, I mean particularly fashion for me has been like air in your lungs. it's very much a mood because it swings every day and it's an evolution. It's something that's constantly evolving. But for me to be able to express myself in the way I look and have confidence, historically black people would wear it as protection, but over time you learn how to express yourself and show up with dignity and courage and that's something that it's been able to do for me as well."

From red carpet events to his off-duty street style - his cool-boy meets contemporary statement style file has captured the hearts of fashion designers and editors across the globe. He's currently working with fashion stylist Eric McNeal, donning impeccable looks from coveted designers including Simon Porte-Jacquemus, Kim Jones for Dior, Pharrell Williams for Louis Vuitton, and his favourite: Rick Owens.

Lewis has become synonymous with Grand Prix arrival ensembles and paddock outfits that take statement dressing to new heights. From glitzy boilersuits to custom two-pieces and double denim fresh from the runway, his looks have become a global spectacle, almost singlehandedly causing F1's fashion renaissance.

In honour of this closing chapter in his milestone career, we take a look at some of his best off-track GP outfits of all time.

Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team arrives at the track during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 20, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Song Haiyuan/MB Media/Getty Images)© Song Haiyuan/MB Media

Abu Dhabi, 2024

Lewis marked the end of his Mercedes era in a full custom Dior look, including a bag that read 'Since 2013' - the year he started with the German vehicle brand.

Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team arrives at the track during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at on November 17, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Song Haiyuan/MB Media/Getty Images)© Song Haiyuan/MB Media

Abu Dhabi, 2024

In yet another stellar look before his final Mercedes drive, Lewis wore a dopamine-inducing two-piece by Bottega Veneta.

Abu Dhabi, 2024

Abu Dhabi, 2024

This ombré Rick Owens jacket was seriously iconic.

Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes arrives in the paddock during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone Circuit on July 4, 2024 in Northampton, England.(Photo by Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images)© Getty

Silverstone, 2024

Lewis turned up for practice in a white and blue floral jacket from Dior, layered with a white vest. He rounded off his off-duty cool look with a silver chain and chunky aviators.

Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes walks in the Paddock prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 23, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)© Clive Mason

Las Vegas, 2024

He oozed preppy cool in a custom Dior two-piece in Vegas, paired with boots from the brand's SS25 collection.

Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes walks in the Paddock during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Singapore at Marina Bay Street Circuit on September 19, 2024 in Singapore, Singapore. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)© Clive Mason

Singapore, 2024

A double denim dream. Lewis stepped out in Singapore wearing a two-piece from Jacquemus' AW24 collection.

Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes before third practice ahead of the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on November 25, 2023. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)© NurPhoto

Abu Dhabi, 2023

He turned heads in Abu Dhabi in 2023, wearing a vibrant orange and brown-toned Rick Owens all-in-one.

Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes enters the paddock during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Brazil at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace on November 02, 2023 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Kym Illman/Getty Images)© Kym Illman

Sao Paulo, 2023

Lewis stepped out in Brazil in the coolest double leather ensemble that paid homage to Brazillian F1 driving legend Ayrton Senna.

Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes walks in the Paddock prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 07, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Clive Mason - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)© Clive Mason - Formula 1

Miami, 2023

The outfit that caused an F1 fashion renaissance. Lewis stepped out at the Miami 2023 GP in a custom sequinned purple Rick Owens boilersuit. Obsessed.

British driver for Mercedes AMG F1 team Lewis Hamilton enters the paddock during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone Circuit on July 7, 2023 in Northampton, United Kingdom. (Photo by Kym Illman/Getty Images)© Kym Illman

Silverstone, 2023

Lewis rocked up to race in his home country in a custom purple hued two-piece by Pharrell Williams for Louis Vuitton.

