British Grand Prix 2024: The best dressed guests at Silverstone

It's a wonderful week for British fashion. Not only have Wimbledon's stylish crowd been serving up some incredible looks, from Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer to Katherine Ryan, but this weekend sees the return of the Formula One British Grand Prix, where VIPs leave no (silver)stone unturned when it comes to trackside style...

The F1 and the fashion world have become synonymous. Each race every season from the paddock to the stands has become a runway (a special shoutout to Lewis Hamilton's custom sequinned Rick Owens boiler suit at the 2023 Miami Grand Prix) and the sport itself has influenced the collections of fashion's most notable designers for brands including Chanel, Moschino, Prada and Tommy Hilfiger.

To give us a little taster of what's to come this Sunday, famous Hollywood faces and fashion-forward drivers stepped out at the F1 practice at Silverstone on Thursday in serious style.

From Brad Pitt's gilet to Lewis Hamilton's Dior jacket, see all the fashion from the 2024 British Grand Prix events so far...

1/ 6 © Getty Lewis Hamilton The OG F1 driver fashion icon. Lewis turned up for practice in a white and blue floral jacket from Dior, layered with a white vest. He rounded off his off-duty cool look with a silver chain and chunky aviators.

2/ 6 © Getty Lando Norris Like a heartthrob in an American high school movie, Lando Norris wore a white vest tucked into light blue baggy jeans. A navy press stud jacket left open and loosely fastened trainers rounded off his casual-cool ensemble.

3/ 6 © Getty Daisy Edgar-Jones The perfect combo when the weather is giving 'summer but not quite summer'. Normal People actress Daisy oozed 90s chic in a black midi skirt and bandeau set paired with black leather knee-high boots.

4/ 6 © Getty Damson Idris Fellow British actor Damson Idris, who will star in the upcoming Formula One-based movie Apex proved why he's the ultimate fit to play an F1 driver. He stepped out in a red quilted jacket and a white knitted vest, paired with crisp white trousers.

5/ 6 © Getty Brad Pitt Brad looked every inch the track star in a white leather motor-style jacket he layered with a black gilet and sunglasses for an extra touch of Hollywood action-hero cool. The pièce de résistance? His brand new blonde hairdo that threw us back to the 2000s.