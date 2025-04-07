Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber bring back ‘90s supermodel waves - just in time for spring

Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber have once again proven that great hair runs in the family.

The mother-daughter duo stepped out for the opening night of Good Night, and Good Luck at the Winter Garden Theatre, both rocking effortlessly glamorous supermodel '90s waves.

The ’90s were an era of effortless glamour, and few hairstyles defined the decade quite like supermodel waves. Voluminous, bouncy, and ultra-flattering, this style was a staple on the runway and in fashion campaigns, with Cindy leading the charge. Now, decades later, Cindy is reviving her signature look -and her daughter, Kaia, is embracing it too.

© GC Images Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford twin with matching hairstyles and dresses

The duo’s matching hairstyles showcased their natural brunette tones, with Kaia opting for a slightly sleeker take, while the iconic model's waves had more body and movement.

Both women embodied a classic beauty aesthetic, pairing their waves with minimal yet polished makeup. Cindy kept it timeless with bronzed skin and a neutral lip, while her daughter added a fresh twist with a soft, pink-toned glow. The only difference was their hair partying (side and middle ) but both choices framed their faces beautifully, enhancing their similar features.

What Are ‘90s Supermodel Waves?

© Getty Images Cindy Crawford dazzles with her signature wavy locks in 1997

The ’90s were an era of effortless glamour, and few hairstyles defined the decade quite like supermodel waves. ’90s supermodel waves are all about volume, movement, and a polished-yet-undone feel.

Unlike today’s more structured beach waves, this look features big, bouncy curls with a natural, brushed-out effect. A deep side or middle part, creating that effortless “just stepped off the runway” look with body and lift at the roots, rather than flat, uniform curls. For the perfect finish, add a glossy serum for that perfect shine.

Think of the iconic Victoria’s Secret campaigns, Versace runway moments, and Cindy's Pepsi commercial - these waves were synonymous with supermodel beauty in that era.

© Penske Media via Getty Images Frederique van der Wal models for the spring 1996 Victoria's Secret runway show sporting 90s supermodel waves

This isn’t the first time the mother-daughter duo have twinned when it comes to beauty. The pair have previously been spotted with matching sleek blowouts, understated makeup looks, and even similar fashion choices. Their latest coordinated hair moment is a reminder that simple, effortless beauty is always in style - whether on the runway, the red carpet, or a Broadway night out.

As we firmly enter spring, we are loving the revival of y2k trends and this mother-daughter duo are firmly leading the way.