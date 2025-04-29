Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber flex their lookalike genes in a fierce new fitness campaign
cindy and kaia gerber smiling on a beach

The model mother-daughter duo partnered with Vuori for their latest collection

Tania Leslau
Fashion features writer
2 minutes ago
The Crawford-Gerber family DNA is photographic gold.

As evidenced by their new partnership with performance lifestyle brand Vuori, siblings Kaia and Presley Gerber have clearly inherited their parents’ knack for navigating a camera lens. 

On Tuesday, the label announced that it was joining forces with the family, helmed by parents Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford, for its fresh spring/summer 2025 campaign. 

Lensed by Cass Bird and styled by Geraldine Saglio, the campaign was led creatively by the Californian clan, spotlighting their favourite looks from Vuori’s 2025 collection including coastal chic casualwear, breezy silhouettes and more. “It was important to us to collaborate with people who could authentically capture both the spirit of Vuori and our family dynamic. Cass and Geraldine were the perfect partners,” the family unit noted.

Model Kaia embraced her Cali-girl identity © Vuori
“This official partnership with the Gerber family marks an exciting milestone for Vuori that’s been years in the making,” said Vuori Founder and CEO Joe Kudla. “It began when Rande Gerber discovered Vuori in a small Malibu boutique and reached out, sharing our passion for what we’re building. A genuine friendship followed, rooted in mutual respect and shared values, and now we’re excited to take that connection even further. Kaia and Cindy are natural muses for Vuori’s women’s collection, embodying strength, style, and modern femininity.”

Supermodel Cindy crawford in all white in a hammock© Vuori
“From the moment I met Joe, it was clear that he’s focused and knows exactly what he wants, but above all, he’s just a genuinely good person who shares the same values as our family,” said dad, entrepreneur and investor Rande Gerber. “When we visited Vuori’s headquarters, what stood out wasn’t just the business, but the real, personal connections we all formed – it wasn’t about deals, it was about shared stories and a mutual respect that made Joe say, ‘We need to do something bigger together.’ 

The Gerber-Crawford family smiling together on a beach in LA© Vuori
“The fabric is unlike anything I’ve ever worn. It's so soft, so versatile, you literally never want to take it off,” said supermodel and entrepreneur Cindy Crawford. “It’s the perfect Malibu uniform: from beach walks to workouts to errands, it moves with you effortlessly. Every friend I’ve introduced to it ends up obsessed. That’s the magic of Vuori, it’s designed by people who truly live this lifestyle, and you feel that quality and authenticity in every stitch, which is why it resonates so deeply with all of us.”

"Vuori just fits into my life — whether I’m surfing, hanging with friends, or traveling. It’s clean-lined, comfortable, and actually feels like me. It’s not about trying too hard — it just feels good no matter what kind of day you're having," said wellness advocate and entrepreneur Presley Gerber.

“Vuori has redefined what everyday style can look and feel like. It undoes the seams between effortless and ease. I love that I can go from a workout to a meeting. It is clothing as a return to self.” said model and actress Kaia - a certified H! Fashion muse.

