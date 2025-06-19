Royal Ascot 2025: how Leonora Smee turned her wedding veil into a 1950s-inspired race day dress

If you’re an avid follower of Royal Ascot fashion, quintessentially British elegance, or the world of luxury living, chances are you’re already acquainted with Leonora Smee.
The luxury brand strategist, content creator and former showjumper has carved out a devoted following by offering a glimpse into her enchanting life in the English countryside - from hosting candlelit dinner parties and planning dreamy birthday gatherings to creating high-end content for leading brands. Now, the 29-year-old has taken H! Fashion along for one of her most heartfelt style moments yet.
A devoted Royal Ascot guest since childhood, Leonora recently made the deeply sentimental decision to transform the wedding veil from her 2021 nuptials to husband Mark Cosgrove Smith into a breathtaking lace dress for this year’s event.
To bring her vision to life, she enlisted Jennifer Crooks and her team at The Modiste, a bridal atelier based in Buckinghamshire. Leonora had dreamt of a lace dress for Ascot, but couldn’t find the perfect fabric - until inspiration struck close to home: “My mind kept wandering back to my wedding veil, and its lace veil, which was in a bag in the attic. It was at this point that I thought how wonderful it would be to rewear this incredibly sentimental item, not only giving it a new lease of life but also celebrating the importance of circular fashion in a luxury and bespoke way.”
It’s a question many brides quietly ponder once the vows have been exchanged and the final dance has been had: what to do with the dress and the veil, so rich in memory, yet destined for storage? Leonora’s solution was to reimagine her original veil - a bespoke, six-foot-long Suzanne Neville design edged with lace that matched the bodice of her wedding gown - and give it a new chapter as the dress of her dreams.
Leonora’s aesthetic, which she describes as “timeless and elegant with a hint of glamour,” is beautifully encapsulated in both her wedding ensemble and her reimagined Ascot look. It’s a philosophy that also underpins her approach to fashion more broadly:
"In today’s society, and in my line of work, there is a pressure to be at the forefront of trends and fashion, and often this leads to a perceived need to buy something new for each event. I want to push back against this concept and to show that re-wearing and re-purposing can be just as effective, and so much more meaningful (and not to mention sustainable) than buying new. Repurposing my wedding veil, an item that is incredibly emotive in and of itself, into an outfit that I can continue to rewear for years to come feels so personal and so special."
Indeed, the creative process was as moving as the result. “Jenny and I both welled up during our first meeting when I brought in the veil as we could both envision the occasions and events that I would wear the recreated outfit from over the coming years — it is an outfit that will hold stories from many moments of my life and I think this is quite powerful.”
From the meaningful reinvention of her bridal piece to her timeless Ascot style and her passion for championing circular fashion, Leonora shares her reflections and expert advice exclusively with H! Fashion.
What does Royal Ascot mean to you personally, and how do you usually approach dressing for it?
Royal Ascot, for me, is the pinnacle of the British Summer Season. I find the juxtaposition between the sporting excitement, the exquisite fashion, and the Royal links exhilarating. It is such a wonderful day out for the entire family, whether they are seasoned horse-race goers or not, as the atmosphere epitomises Great British excellence. I adore how everybody who attends puts their best foot forward; Royal Ascot is not only about Group One Horse-Racing but it is also a catwalk of glamour and elegance that celebrates British brands.
More than this wider provenance, however, Royal Ascot is a hugely personal event for my family. Both my grandparents and parents have been in attendance as Royal Enclosure members for generations, and it has been an occasion I have looked forward to each year since my childhood.
My approach to dressing for the event is to strive for timeless and classic silhouettes thatcelebrate British craftsmanship. I tend to look back at archives and icons over the years, drawing inspiration from different eras to encapsulate a look that celebrates femininity and elegance with a touch of royalty. Witnessing how my Grandmother and Mother dressed for this event over the years has also been a huge inspiration for me in my approach to dressing for the event, and I hope that over the years of attending Royal Ascot, my outfits will remain ageless and enduring in style.
Can you describe the look you’re having made for this year’s Royal Ascot?
I could not be more excited about the look for this year’s Royal Ascot. It is, like other years, consistent with a classic style and inspired by vintage looks, but it is wholly unique as it is inspired by and made from my wedding veil.
How did the idea of transforming your wedding veil into an Ascot outfit come about?
The idea originated while I was envisioning this year’s look and the fabric I wished to incorporate. I wished to create a full lace look, but could not find the perfect swatch. My mind kept wandering back to my wedding veil, and its lace veil, which was in a bag in the attic. It was at this point that I thought how wonderful it would be to rewear this incredibly sentimental item, not only giving it a new lease of life but also celebrating the importance of circular fashion in a luxury and bespoke way. It has been incredibly emotional working with The Modiste team to re-sculpt my veil in order to re-wear an element of the most important day of my life. To be able to continue wearing the fabric and to make new memories at such a significant place as Royal Ascot is very special.
What kind of silhouette or design elements did you want to incorporate into the finished piece?
In addition to the lace, I wished the finished piece to be reminiscent of the 1950s silhouette. My fashion icons are Grace Kelly and Audrey Hepburn. I love looking at the lines of these styles and being clever with shapes so that we can recreate the movement of these outfits in a contemporary manner. The dress this year consists of a corseted style that cinches at the waist before opening into a midi-length skirt. The bodice consists of a fully bespoke corset into an exquisite pair of Cornelia James lace gloves, mother of pearl buttons on the back and, of course, my bespoke Suzanne Neville wedding veil lace. It is going to be accessorised to perfection with Boodles Pearl Earrings, Halcyon Days Bangles, a Launer London Handbag, Guianvito Rossi Heels, Longines Watch and of course my bespoke Vivien Sherriff Hat.
Were there any Ascot dress code considerations you had to keep in mind when repurposing your veil?
We had to ensure that the Royal Enclosure dress code standards were met. We considered the length of the dress and the style of sleeves very carefully in the design of the outfit, as well as the style of hat that would accompany the outfit. I am delighted to have also been working with Vivien Sherif on this to ensure the entire look is not only striking, but also cohesive and utterly memorable. Like the outfit itself, the hat plays on old-school glamour mixed with modern angles, rendering a vintage-inspired piece contemporary and editorial.
Tell me a little about your original wedding dress and veil - how did you choose them?
The evolution of my wedding gown was certainly a journey. I was incredibly lucky to be a Suzanne Neville bride, and I still have to pinch myself when I look back at my wedding photographs. I had a quintessentially English wedding, and I feel my dress reflected this: from the cathedral-length train to the off-the-shoulder lace sleeves. It was truly ethereal, bespoke and my absolute dream.
How does your Ascot outfit reflect or reinterpret the emotion or aesthetic of your bridal look?
My bridal look was quintessentially English and drew on style elements inspired by Royal weddings while upholding the emotions of romance and whimsicality; I hope these components have also transferred into the aesthetic of my Ascot look.
Did you work with the same designer who created your wedding outfit, or someone new for this transformation? If someone new, how did you choose them?
This transformation will be executed by the wonderful Jenny and her incredibly talented team at The Modiste. They created a beautiful bespoke gown for me last year, and they specialise in bespoke dress making, dress alterations and wedding dress modifications. When I decided I wished to rework my wedding veil, I knew it had to be The Modiste and that Jenny would understand my vision and reuse my veil in a respectful but creative and utterly magical way.
Do you often like to revisit or restyle pieces from your wardrobe for special occasions?
Absolutely. Investing in high-quality items that can be reworn and restyled for multiple years and occasions is very important to me, and it inspires a large part of the content I create from YouTube Vlogs to Instagram Reels. I even borrow and restyle pieces from my Mother’s wardrobe, as there is nothing quite like a vintage, timeless piece. Recently, I created a series where I styled my mother’s and late grandmother’s hats with more contemporary dresses to show how vintage and modern can go hand-in-hand while still re-wearing and re-styling. I think generational accessories - particularly with events such as Royal Ascot - are so powerful and truly tie in with the history and heritage of the occasion.
When you're dressing for big events, like weddings or race days, how do you ensure a look is memorable?
It’s a combination of two things. The first is that you have to individually love every single item you are wearing. So much so that if you were wearing that item, and that item only, it would sing by itself. Secondly, the tiny details matter. It is so important to put thought into every single moment - from the jewellery and the hat to the lip gloss and nails, each element should come together in true harmony to ensure you are the best dressed guest.
What are your thoughts on circular fashion and how it fits into the world of occasionwear?
Circular fashion is such an important and exciting movement and absolutely has a place in the world of occasionwear. As aforementioned, it is not necessary to buy a new outfit or item for each event in the year, and then the same again the next year. I always look at my own wardrobe first, and then my mother’s when choosing an outfit for an event. I have also thoroughly enjoyed using rental websites such as ByRotation and Hurr. The concept of sharing a huge wardrobe with so many like-minded people is so exciting, and the community within circular fashion is so wonderful. It truly pushes back against the ‘wear once’ culture and allows people to experiment with styles without contributing to fast fashion.
It is also important to mention that when I do buy a new item, I always consider how many ways I can style it as well as the versatility of the piece in terms of occasion. I am a huge advocate for investing in quality and pieces that can be reworn and restyled, not only for a plethora of different events, but over many years and even generations. In essence, it is about building a wardrobe that can be reworn and recreated, and that serves so many purposes and makes YOU feel fabulous.
Do you think attitudes are shifting when it comes to re-wearing or reimagining luxury pieces?
Yes, it is such a big movement and people are really on-board with not only buying luxury items second-hand but also with re-wearing luxury pieces they already own. People are having so much fun reimagining vintage items in contemporary settings and I love seeing how people celebrate styles of the past in the modern day.
Are there any other sentimental pieces in your wardrobe you’d love to reinvent in the future?
What a good question! I have beautiful pieces of jewellery from my Grandmother, which are hugely sentimental to me and I might consider resetting in the future.
