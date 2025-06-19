Royal Ascot 2025: how Leonora Smee turned her wedding veil into a 1950s-inspired race day dress

If you’re an avid follower of Royal Ascot fashion, quintessentially British elegance, or the world of luxury living, chances are you’re already acquainted with Leonora Smee.

The luxury brand strategist, content creator and former showjumper has carved out a devoted following by offering a glimpse into her enchanting life in the English countryside - from hosting candlelit dinner parties and planning dreamy birthday gatherings to creating high-end content for leading brands. Now, the 29-year-old has taken H! Fashion along for one of her most heartfelt style moments yet.

A devoted Royal Ascot guest since childhood, Leonora recently made the deeply sentimental decision to transform the wedding veil from her 2021 nuptials to husband Mark Cosgrove Smith into a breathtaking lace dress for this year’s event.

© Leonora Smee Leonora Smee's dress for the 2025 Ladies' Day at Royal Ascot was created from her Suzanne Neville wedding veil

To bring her vision to life, she enlisted Jennifer Crooks and her team at The Modiste, a bridal atelier based in Buckinghamshire. Leonora had dreamt of a lace dress for Ascot, but couldn’t find the perfect fabric - until inspiration struck close to home: “My mind kept wandering back to my wedding veil, and its lace veil, which was in a bag in the attic. It was at this point that I thought how wonderful it would be to rewear this incredibly sentimental item, not only giving it a new lease of life but also celebrating the importance of circular fashion in a luxury and bespoke way.”

© Leonora Smee She married her husband Mark in 2021 © Leonora Smee Leonora struggled to find lace as perfect as her veil

It’s a question many brides quietly ponder once the vows have been exchanged and the final dance has been had: what to do with the dress and the veil, so rich in memory, yet destined for storage? Leonora’s solution was to reimagine her original veil - a bespoke, six-foot-long Suzanne Neville design edged with lace that matched the bodice of her wedding gown - and give it a new chapter as the dress of her dreams.

Leonora’s aesthetic, which she describes as “timeless and elegant with a hint of glamour,” is beautifully encapsulated in both her wedding ensemble and her reimagined Ascot look. It’s a philosophy that also underpins her approach to fashion more broadly:

"In today’s society, and in my line of work, there is a pressure to be at the forefront of trends and fashion, and often this leads to a perceived need to buy something new for each event. I want to push back against this concept and to show that re-wearing and re-purposing can be just as effective, and so much more meaningful (and not to mention sustainable) than buying new. Repurposing my wedding veil, an item that is incredibly emotive in and of itself, into an outfit that I can continue to rewear for years to come feels so personal and so special."

© Leonora Smee She turned to the team at The Modiste to create her dream Ascot dress © Leonora Smee Her choice to repurpose her veil highlights her commitment to circulr, timeless fashion

Indeed, the creative process was as moving as the result. “Jenny and I both welled up during our first meeting when I brought in the veil as we could both envision the occasions and events that I would wear the recreated outfit from over the coming years — it is an outfit that will hold stories from many moments of my life and I think this is quite powerful.”

From the meaningful reinvention of her bridal piece to her timeless Ascot style and her passion for championing circular fashion, Leonora shares her reflections and expert advice exclusively with H! Fashion.