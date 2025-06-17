Royal Ascot 2025: the best dressed celebrities at the races

Royal Ascot is an annual showcase of people at their sartorial best.

Statement headpieces, showstopping dresses, impeccable tailoring, and the crème de la crème of British fashion brands ensure that the style moments off the racetrack are every bit as exhilarating as the action on it.

In 2023, Ascot’s official ‘Style Guide’ was reimagined as the ‘Royal Ascot Lookbook’, featuring six curated edits: Luxe, Tailoring, Pre-Loved & Rental, Vintage, High Street, and Emerging Designer. In 2024, they took things a step further with the launch of its first-ever ‘Fashion Bible’, curated by acclaimed British designer Daniel Fletcher. As the first creative director in the event’s 300-year history, Daniel has infused Ascot with a fresh vision, championing bold new aesthetics, innovative sourcing, and a more conscious approach to dressing for this iconic occasion.

This year’s event, running from Tuesday 16th to Saturday 21st June, is brimming with sartorial inspiration for the summer season and beyond.

Scroll below to see all the standout looks from Royal Ascot 2025:

© PA Images via Getty Images Flora Gibbs On day one, Flora opted for a powder pink coat dress paired with a matching wide-brimmed hat.

© Max Mumby Georgia Toffolo Toff exuded fashion-forward elegance in a mint green dress by Xu Zhi and a matching hat by V V Rouleaux. She paired it with a Simone Rocha bag, Zara shoes and a Phoria ring.

© PA Images via Getty Images Anouska Lancaster The award-winning interior designer stunned in a multicoloured seaside-infused dress by Rebecca Vallance, paired with a statement headpiece by Carrie Courtney millinery.