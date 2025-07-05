The Fashion Insider Diary: Melissa Tattam on mastering the art of boho-chic style

Melissa Tattam isn’t afraid to dive into the nitty gritty. Alongside her Wednesdays podcast co-host Sophie Habboo, Melissa has successfully carved out an online space for oversharing - much to the delight of her ever-expanding fanbase.

The 28-year-old found the spotlight in 2018, joining the riotous yet beloved cast of Made in Chelsea. She quickly garnered a loyal audience, who celebrated the former bikini brand founder for her quick-witted humour, girl-next-door style and stellar facial expressions.

Like all great reality stars, Melissa quickly ventured into the world of fashion, curating a distinct wardrobe peppered by classic staples, pretty pastels and sweetheart silhouettes. A quick sweep through her social media feed will tell you all you need to know about her shopping habits - with Reformation frocks, Free People mini skirts and Bottega Veneta arm candy culminating in a refined yet playful palette.

From her feminine style to her uncensored chats with best friend Sophie (spanning shaving woes to disastrous date nights), everything about Melissa radiates relatable, girls-girl energy.

Discover her bohemian-infused self-styling hacks for summer below.

The Fashion Insider Diary with Melissa Tattam

Date Night: I always like to go a little more on the sexy side and have some layers in case I get chilly. This Boda Skins jacket has been a staple for me. © @melissatattam Sensual layering is key for Melissa's date night aesthetic

© @melissatattam Longline, breezy silhouettes are perfect for off-duty elegance Holiday Style: Long, flowy but flattering dresses are staples in my wardrobe and easy to style up and down. Free People is my go-to for these. This was on my recent holiday to Mallorca.

A Day on Set: This Reformation set is amazing for times when I need to look really put together but also comfortable and feel like I’m not trying too hard. This was our first live event with Sophie for our Wednesday's Podcast. © @wednesdayspodcast Cool-girl brands like Reformation saturate the star's wardrobe

© @melisstattam There's nothing a little Saint Laurent can't fix A Chic Sunday Stroll: A blouse or shirt with comfy jeans and loafers always looks chic but also quite relaxed. This Saint Laurent blouse is one of my favourites along with Celine loafers. This is my usual Sunday look for coffee or brunch dates.

An Outfit that Sparks Confidence: I'm most comfortable in my pilates attire - most of the time you’ll find me in it. This beautiful set is from AMADA wear, I love their spin on activewear. Birkenstocks are definitely my most worn shoe - I couldn’t live without them. © @melissatattam Pilates-chic is Melissa's go-to off-duty look

Can you describe your personal style in a few words?

Classic, minimal and a touch of boho.

What's your go-to outfit for a busy day of fashion events and meetings? How do you balance comfort and style?

I'd always go for a smart chunky loafer or cowboy boots along with a slight bootcut jean or boho shirt, paired with a basic top so I can add jewellery. These looks always make me feel put together, confident and comfortable.

© @melissatattam Melissa describes her style as classic and minimal with a touch of boho

What are your go-to brands?

Free People, Reformation, H&M and for the more high end side of things, Celine, Saint Laurent and Chloé.

Where do you like to shop in London?

The King's Road or Westbourne Grove

Do you have any fashion icons or inspirations that influence your style choices? How do they inspire you?

Pinterest and Instagram honestly inspire me, from different fashion influencers to celebrities. I love mixing styles, but I’m always drawn to silhouettes that flatter my body and make me feel my best - with a slight boho undertone. Hailey Bieber-meets-Sienna Miller is a wonderful concoction to me. Both of their styles feel really effortless and fun.

© @melissatattam The star's wardrobe is peppered with pretty prints and feminine silhouettes

What's your weekday workwear wardrobe like, and how does it differ from your weekend attire?

Most days you'll find me in activewear with a vintage leather jacket, Birkenstocks with a cap and unbrushed hair! If I'm recording or on camera I'll make an effort to plan my outfit the night before but it's always top-focused as that's what is usually shown on film. Weekends, especially this time of year, I'm in a long floaty skirts with usually just a plain tank top.

What are your must-have accessories, and how do you use them to elevate your look?

Bracelets, especially this time of year, are my go-to accessory. A nice piece of jewellery can make any outfit feel more elevated and fun. I recently met a girl who founded Vertigo and ordered immediately - very cool, chunky beaded bracelets with a real luxe feel. Silk skirt, belt, white tank and the Vertigo bracelets is a go-to look for me this summer.

How do you stay up-to-date with the latest fashion trends, and do you incorporate them into your wardrobe?

I do like a trend every now and then. I'm loving the boho summer style trend as this feels very me. I also like to lean into trends that can be done subtly and stand the test of time or come back into fashion down the line - ballet flats for example. In terms of keeping up to date on trends, I'm lucky that I get to attend shows in fashion month - it's nice to see the collections and what is coming for next season.

© @melissatattam The London native takes inspiration from Hailey Bieber and Sienna Miller

Can you share some of your styling tips for mixing and matching pieces?

I usually keep an outfit on more of the neutral side colour-wise, which means I don't need to overthink the look that much and can dress it up with accessories. If I have a busy day or week planning my outfits in advance always helps. In terms of mixing and matching, if I'm going for a floaty, boho style skirt, then the top half is always very basic - a simple white tank is perfect. I also think it's important to dress for your body and what feels good for you.

What's your strategy for creating memorable looks for evening parties?

I sometimes find it quite tricky to curate an outfit that makes me feel really confident but is also a statement look. I usually have a couple of key statement looks in my wardrobe that I know I love and feel great in, so that when an event or party comes up I know I will have something to wear - like a capsule party wardrobe! For bigger events like the Brit Awards, I work with a stylist to create a really fun look. This year I wore a 2006 archival dress from Roberto Cavalli which I felt amazing in.