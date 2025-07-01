It’s set to be a 'tablecloth summer' - here’s how to get the look

Fashion is embracing a homespun revival, with designers drawing inspiration from the overlooked beauty of domestic textiles - particularly vintage tablecloths.

Emerging brands like Hairy Mary London, Lydia Bolton, and Rave Review are reimagining traditional linens as modern summer staples. By repurposing embroidered, scalloped, and floral tablecloths, often sourced from charity shops, they're creating one-of-a-kind garments that fuse rural romanticism with responsibility.

This movement champions craftsmanship and sustainability in equal measure. Each piece boasts hand-sewn trims, intricate needlework, and charmingly faded chintz patterns - all meticulously crafted by hand. The aesthetic recalls both cottagecore softness and the surreal, sun-drenched world of Midsommar, ideal for those in search of some cult-chic allure this season.

In addition to being the perfect bohemian fad for avid trend followers (everyone says thank you to Chemena Kamali for kickstarting the movement), the tablecloth revival is a quiet form of rebellion against fast fashion. The theme celebrates circularity, slowness, and the overlooked artistry of the everyday.

And this is nothing new. Historically, women have turned to their interiors in search of inspiration when crafting clothes. After World War II, women who lived under the Soviet-occupied zone of the German Democratic Republic would construct clothes from shower curtains and tablecloths, the only fabrics they could access under the frugal socialist environment.

© Getty Images Bora Aksu SS16 © Getty Images Alexander McQueen SS20

© Getty Images Chloé SS25 © Getty Images Chanel SS12

The use of tablecloths in fashion isn’t just visually striking - it’s sustainable, intentional, and deeply sentimental, allowing stories of craftsmanship and heritage to be preserved and reimagined for years to come.

Discover how to embrace tablecloth style this season and read on below.

Best tablecloth-inspired pieces to shop for SS25:

Freesia Dress Rave Review When it comes to luxury upcycling, Rave Review is your first port of call. Made in Stockholm from 100 per cent cotton with lace, the Freesia Dress is a handcrafted mini featuring an asymmetric patchwork of upcycled vintage tablecloths and curtains. A sustainable summer statement. £200.00 AT RAVE REVIEW

The Mary Hinge Skirt Hairy Mary Introducing Hairy Mary, the independant brand you need to keep firmly on your summer radar. The Mary Hinge Skirt is a one-of-a-kind, crafted from recycled and vintage textiles with floral embroidery adding a classic touch. £300.00 AT HAIRY MARY

Olivia Midi Dress Alemais Mindfully made from 100 per cent European flax linen, Alemais' Olivia Midi Dress is a breezy choice for weekend frolicking. Yellow stitching, tie-up ribbons and floral detailing make for a fairytale frock. £264.00 AT END.

Almadia Dress Dôen A subtle take on the tablecloth trend, Dôen's sweet mini number is the perfect throw-on option. Complete with scalloped crochet trims along the neckline and wide straps, the piece would pair effortlessly with some cowboy boots and a headscarf. £286.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

Tie-Front Embroidered Kimono Anthropologie Peppered with strawberries and frosted with swathes of lace, Anthropologie's kimono is a breezy bohemian staple. Wear it as it is with jeans or layer over a silky slip mini dress. £128.00 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE

Ainsley Two Piece Reformation Not sure what to wear? Slip into a timeless two piece that serves up Midsommar magic with ease. Reformation's crisp white set is a cotton charmer, complete with a flattering fitted bodice. £298.00 AT REFORMATION

Off-White Asymmetric Patchwork Midi Skirt JW Anderson JW Anderson’s off-white asymmetric patchwork midi skirt epitomises modern elegance. Crafted from cotton‑poplin and viscose‑linen panels with subtle stripes, it features a draped, uneven hem and concealed side zip, offering refined, avant‑garde flair. £392.00 AT SSENSE

Carey Midi Dress Rixo Inspired by vintage handkerchiefs and tablecloths, Rixo's Carey Midi Dress is the perfect gateway into cottagecore style. Team yours with a basket bag and kitten heels for a true dose of rural charm. £285.00 AT RIXO

White Floral Embroidered Sleeveless Top Nobody's Child An affordable choice for those wanting a feminine addition to their summer wardrobe, this collared top by Nobody's Child is pretty and practical in equal measure. Floral embroidery oozes vintage glamour, while a clean-cut silhouette is ideal for teaming with jeans for off-duty cool. £69.00 AT NOBODY'S CHILD

Winifred Mini Dress Free People Free People’s Winifred Mini Dress channels vintage-inspired romance with its puffed sleeves, sweetheart neckline and textured cotton fabric. A flouncy silhouette and gathered bust make it ideal for sun-soaked days or whimsical evenings out. £158.00 AT FREE PEOPLE

Summer Shirt PDF Pattern Lydia Bolton Why not try making your own upcycled shirt? Sustainable designer Lydia Bolton has released a series of DIY patterns, perfect for crafty fashion lovers. Just find your dream vintage fabric and start stitching. £25.00 AT LYDIA BOLTON

How we chose:

Style : Each piece selected features on-theme floral embroidering, lace, broderie anglaise or cotton textures that are reminiscent of vintage tablecloths to help you embrace the trend with ease.

: Each piece selected features on-theme floral embroidering, lace, broderie anglaise or cotton textures that are reminiscent of vintage tablecloths to help you embrace the trend with ease. Price: We've included an array of picks with prices for all pockets.

