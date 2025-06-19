Skip to main contentSkip to footer
10 office-appropriate looks to wear during the heatwave
Subscribe
10 office-appropriate looks to wear during the heatwave
Ellie Delphine wears black and brown marble print pattern squared sunglasses, gold earrings, a green with orange leaves print pattern and white latte borders sleeveless / long slit / split midi dress, gold bracelets, a white latte with green and blue print pattern shiny leather Galleria handbag from Prada, a black silk knees skirt, black shiny leather block heels © Getty Images

10 office-appropriate looks to wear during the heatwave

Don't sweat it honey

Tania Leslau
Fashion features writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

London doesn’t quite know what to do with itself in the summer. Heat flushes through the city streets, leaving commuters scrambling towards the air-conditioned offices - away from the cloying humidity of the thundering tubes. 

In addition to battling the intense climate when a heatwave hits, Brits need to reconsider their in-office wardrobes. Unlike breezy beach holidays, where floaty sundresses, sandals and swimsuits suffice, office attendance requires something a touch more professional.

Yet, it can be tricky to know what clothing is appropriate and what isn’t. Of course, this is dependant on what kind of work environment you have, for example, an investment bank may have stricter dress codes than a fashion PR firm. Plus, it goes without saying that certain garments are off the sartorial menu wherever you work (think daisy dukes, sheer fabrics and cropped silhouettes), yet that doesn't mean one can’t have fun with their heatwave aesthetic. 

From modest maxi dresses to sleek midi skirts, discover our top ten in-office looks below and glide through the summer in sweat-free style. 

Office-appropriate looks to wear during the heatwave:

Tina Haase wears Arket white t-shirt, COS white maxi skirt, PolÃ¨ne black mini crossbody bag, Bobbies black leather flip flops, Chanel sunglasses during the Berlin Fashion Week SS25 © Getty Images

Cotton Charm

Introducing your new best friend this season - the cotton maxi skirt. This staple piece can be effortlessly paired with a simple white tee and ballet flats for a timeless yet contemporary look. Add some statement shades and a tote and you're good to go. 

llie Delphine wears sunglasses, golden earrings, a white sleeveless top from Tove, a black leather bag from Neous, a beige midi skirt from Matteau, black square-toe anklet pump shoes from Maria Luca, during a street style fashion photo session, on May 20, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)© Getty Images

Asymmetrical Elegance

An asymmetrical top is the perfect way to add a touch of edge to your in-office look. This Tove number has been elegantly paired with a beige midi skirt to create a polished neutral palette.

guest wears a blue and white printed t-shirt, a white maxi skirt, brown suede ballerinas and a black and beige cross-body bag at East Market vintage fair o© Getty Images

Statement Graphics

Who said in-office attire needed to be boring? This modest look is punctuated by bold graphic text, making for a playful yet punchy aesthetic that's fun and functional in equal measure. 

A guest wears white vest, silk skirt, red heels outside RDNT Andre Tan during the Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 as part of Paris Fashion Wee© Getty Images

Tailored Touch

Lean into timeless tailoring with a sleek waistcoat. The button-down piece is a must-have during summer, easy to team with any bottom silhouette, be it a slinky slip skirt or linen trousers.

Ellie Delphine wears black and brown marble print pattern squared sunglasses, gold earrings, a green with orange leaves print pattern and white latte borders sleeveless / long slit / split midi dress, gold bracelets, a white latte with green and blue print pattern shiny leather Galleria handbag from Prada, a black silk knees skirt, black shiny leather block heels © Getty Images

Fresh Florals

Not one for a ditsy print? A modern, fresh floral is set to become your new wardrobe hero. Ethereal yet refined, this ever-popular print makes for a soft in-office statement. Take it from Prada, florals needn't ever be passé.

A guest wears a white t-shirt, a royal blue shiny leather puffy pockets handbag from Prada, white latte silk satin midi skirt, beige suede ballerinas , outside JW Anderson, during the Milan Fashion Week - Me© Getty Images

Satin Slip

One of the most popular workwear choices around town, the satin slip skirt is as versatile as it is chic. We love the milky latte hue of this option, which has been styled with a classic white tee and a blue Prada bag for a playful pop of colour. 

Ciinderella Balthazar wears braided hair with pearl detail, gold earrings, white sleeveless pleaded sheer mesh Akris maxi dress, light brown Akris leather bag, outside Akris, during the Paris Fashion week © Getty Images

Pleats Please

We have the late great Issey Miyake for putting pleats firmly on our fashion radar. The technical folding of fabric is not only luxe but also lightweight - ideal for humid days in the city.

Victoria Herran is seen at New York Fashion Week on February 08, 2025 in New York City© GCImages

Boho Chic

Credit to Chloé, boho-chic has dominated SS25. Light, ruffled layers, chiffon fabrics and ruffles promise both Seventies flair and ample coverage. Time to turn your boardroom into a catwalk with a leisurely loose silhouette.

A guest wears silver sunglasses, gold earrings, a gold chain necklace, a white ruffled puffy short sleeves / long cut-out pattern dress, a beige denim with ripped GG logo monogram pattern shoulder bag from Gucci, white socks from Nike, white and pale gray matte leather sneakers from Nike x Off-White , outside Loewe, during the Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 © Getty Images

Broderie Bliss

For more casual in-office attire, look to humble broderie anglaise. A classic material choice, this sweet, feminine design oozes Scandi style. We love a puff sleeve for an added dose of everyday charm.

A guest wears silver earrings, white with bright pink pattern/print sleeve shirt, dark brown leather bag with strap, red with white lined pleated midi skirt, black tights, shiny black Ballerina flats leather shoes, outside Berner KÃ¼hl, during the Copenhagen Fashion Week © Getty Images

Striking Stripes

For those with a penchant for print - stripes are a failsafe pick. Amp up the 00s glamour with a Y2K graphic top or dial it down with a crisp shirt. Either way, you have yourself an easy-breezy look to see you through in style. 

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics
More Fashion
See more
Read More