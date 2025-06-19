10 office-appropriate looks to wear during the heatwave

London doesn’t quite know what to do with itself in the summer. Heat flushes through the city streets, leaving commuters scrambling towards the air-conditioned offices - away from the cloying humidity of the thundering tubes.

In addition to battling the intense climate when a heatwave hits, Brits need to reconsider their in-office wardrobes. Unlike breezy beach holidays, where floaty sundresses, sandals and swimsuits suffice, office attendance requires something a touch more professional.

Yet, it can be tricky to know what clothing is appropriate and what isn’t. Of course, this is dependant on what kind of work environment you have, for example, an investment bank may have stricter dress codes than a fashion PR firm. Plus, it goes without saying that certain garments are off the sartorial menu wherever you work (think daisy dukes, sheer fabrics and cropped silhouettes), yet that doesn't mean one can’t have fun with their heatwave aesthetic.

From modest maxi dresses to sleek midi skirts, discover our top ten in-office looks below and glide through the summer in sweat-free style.

Office-appropriate looks to wear during the heatwave:

© Getty Images Cotton Charm Introducing your new best friend this season - the cotton maxi skirt. This staple piece can be effortlessly paired with a simple white tee and ballet flats for a timeless yet contemporary look. Add some statement shades and a tote and you're good to go.

© Getty Images Asymmetrical Elegance An asymmetrical top is the perfect way to add a touch of edge to your in-office look. This Tove number has been elegantly paired with a beige midi skirt to create a polished neutral palette.

© Getty Images Statement Graphics Who said in-office attire needed to be boring? This modest look is punctuated by bold graphic text, making for a playful yet punchy aesthetic that's fun and functional in equal measure.

© Getty Images Tailored Touch Lean into timeless tailoring with a sleek waistcoat. The button-down piece is a must-have during summer, easy to team with any bottom silhouette, be it a slinky slip skirt or linen trousers.

© Getty Images Fresh Florals Not one for a ditsy print? A modern, fresh floral is set to become your new wardrobe hero. Ethereal yet refined, this ever-popular print makes for a soft in-office statement. Take it from Prada, florals needn't ever be passé.

© Getty Images Satin Slip One of the most popular workwear choices around town, the satin slip skirt is as versatile as it is chic. We love the milky latte hue of this option, which has been styled with a classic white tee and a blue Prada bag for a playful pop of colour.

© Getty Images Pleats Please We have the late great Issey Miyake for putting pleats firmly on our fashion radar. The technical folding of fabric is not only luxe but also lightweight - ideal for humid days in the city.

© GCImages Boho Chic Credit to Chloé, boho-chic has dominated SS25. Light, ruffled layers, chiffon fabrics and ruffles promise both Seventies flair and ample coverage. Time to turn your boardroom into a catwalk with a leisurely loose silhouette.

© Getty Images Broderie Bliss For more casual in-office attire, look to humble broderie anglaise. A classic material choice, this sweet, feminine design oozes Scandi style. We love a puff sleeve for an added dose of everyday charm.