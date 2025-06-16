It’s set to be a Sardine Summer - here’s how to get the look

There’s an unlikely trend ascending up the style ranks this season - and it’s set to dominate our out-of-office wardrobes.

Sardines have become fashion’s latest fishy fixation, with the petite creatures increasingly starting to pepper collections from clothing to accessories and homeware.

The trend is currently led by Staud, whose cult Staudine beaded bag channels sun-soaked Mediterranean kitsch with a playful nod to the nostalgic tinned fish. Equal parts retro and irreverent, it’s quickly become an Instagram staple, championed by It-girls and influencers alike.

Meanwhile, Bottega Veneta offers a sleeker interpretation with its sculptural Sardine bag - a woven leather clutch topped with a polished fish-shaped handle, introduced to the house under Matthieu Blazy in 2022. Kendall Jenner is a fan, giving the piece the A-lister stamp of approval.

The microtrend, coined Sardine Summer, has taken social media by storm - garnering much attention on platforms like TikTok and Instagram. According to Google Trends, the search term "beaded sardine bag" saw a 300 per cent increase in May alone. Graphic tees, beaded bags and playful charmed jewellery are proving to be popular picks for summer - leaning into a collective desire to shut the laptops, grab the suitcase and go.

Discover our favourite pieces and step into your very own Sardine Summer in style.

Sardine Summer Essentials:

Winnie Silk Dress Staud Staud's sardine-clad dress is a striking halter-neck maxi crafted from 100 per cent silk with a flowing A-line skirt and elegant back slit. The seasonal sardine design brings a playful, Mediterranean-meets-luxe charm to summer dressing. £550.00 AT STAUD

Sardine Intrecciato Baby Leather Shoulder Bag Bottega Veneta Bottega Veneta's Sardine Mini Shoulder Bag exudes chic minimalism. Crafted in supple intrecciato lambskin with a curved, gold-tone fish-shaped top handle, it features a slouchy crescent silhouette, magnetic closure and detachable strap - melding artisanal grace with playful luxury.

£2,570.00 AT MYTHERESA

Graphic Sardine Oversized Tee Topshop Playful and practical, Topshop's breezy tee is a slouchy dream. Complete with a striking graphic print, this oversized piece can be paired with jorts for a low-key look or elevated by a sequin skirt and kitten heels. £29.00 AT ASOS

Tommy Beaded Shoulder Bag Staud Staud's beloved Tommy bag is a cool-girl hero for good reason. Featuring a playful sardine motif rendered in meticulously arranged, hand-applied beads for a touch of tongue-in-cheek charm, this sweet pick is set to turn heads wherever you go. £285.00 AT MYTHERESA

Sardine Necklace Wolf & Moon Handcrafted in Wolf & Moon’s London studio, this whimsical sardine necklace captures nostaglic seaside charm. It features an acrylic and FSC-certified wood tin charm - hand-inked and studded with crystal-eyed sardines. £48.00 AT SARDINE & MOON

Cream & Blue Sardine Net Shopper Bag Oliver Bonas Add some summery vibes to your everyday with this affordable crochet bag. Complete with a timeless blue and white colourway, Oliver Bonas' tote is an easy-wear staple for beachside frolicking and weekend strolling alike. £22.00 AT OLIVER BONAS

Pendant Necklace Cotton On This pocket-friendly pendant is a high street hero. It features a chunky gold-tone chain with a quirky sardine charm, finished with a lobster clasp and useful extender. The perfect dose of seaside whimsy to add to your everyday styles. £9.00 AT COTTON ON

We The Free Graphic Camden Pullover Free People Free People's dreamy jumper is a slouchy, long-sleeve tee boasting a relaxed fit with dropped shoulders and varsity-style front graphics - effortlessly stye yours with denim or loungewear. £88.00 AT FREE PEOPLE

How we chose:

Style: Each piece selected boasts a sweet sardine or two - helping you achieve your Sardine Summer with minimal effort.

Each piece selected boasts a sweet sardine or two - helping you achieve your Sardine Summer with minimal effort. Price: Whether you're planning on splashing out or bagging a bargain, we've got a piece in your price range. We've curated our fishy picks using a mix of high-street brands and luxe designer labels.

