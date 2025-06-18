Elsa Hosk and Lily James coin 'Bloomer Trousers' the must-have wardrobe staple for summer 2025 - here's how to style them

We’re just a few days out from the official start of summer, and the fashion set is making sure that their wardrobes are filled to the brim with trending must-haves.

The latest wardrobe essential to join the long, long list of cool-girl essentials are bloomer trousers, and who better to school us in styling them than Swedish model, mother and fashion designer, Elsa Hosk.

Posting to her Instagram on Monday evening, the ultra-enviable blonde bombshell showed off a stylish, yet simple outfit combination that would make for the comfiest summer ensemble.

© @hoskelsa Elsa's particular options are from her namesake fashion label, Helsa Studios

Donning a strapless, ruched crop top in crisp white and a set of matching bloomer trousers, the Helsa Studios founder oozed laidback luxe, elevating the look with a pair of gold woven Alaïa ballet flats and a stack of chunky gold accessories.

What are bloomer trousers?

Unsurprisingly, the fan favourite style is exactly what it says on the tin and is an elongated trouser version of the humble mini short bloomers - a style which took the fashion sphere by storm last summer, worn with knee-high boots and kitten heels to festivals and park dates around the globe.

© Launchmetrics Sheer options are set to be everywhere this season

Bloomer trousers can be made in all types of fabric and colours; however, the It-girls seem to prefer a neutral tone this season, most investing in a bright white colourway.

The balloon leg silhouette is made all the more bold thanks to both the waistband and ankle hems being elasticated, resulting in a voluminous silhouette.

How to style them?

© Getty Images The It-Brit wore the trouser style to sit FROW at Chloé's FW25 show

As Elsa so effortlessly proved, the bold trouser style can be worn with a matching top for a minimal look; however, many other notable names, including Lily James and Iris Law, are leaning into the boho craze and styling them with frilly sheer long sleeves and tie tops.

When did they become popular?

Much like the aforementioned boho craze, we have luxury fashion house Chloé to thank for the standout SS25 trend.

© Launchmetrics Chloé put the style on the map

During Paris Fashion Week in September last year, the French maison sent a slew of models down the runway in a variety of balloon leg bloomer trousers, some hemmed with lace and others featuring sheer cutouts.

It didn’t take long for others to cotton on to the trend, the style now available at various high street brands in an array of different colourways.

© @irislaw It-girl Iris Law loves to style her sheer pair with sneakers

If being bang on trend is your kryptonite (and rightfully so), securing a pair of bloomer trousers for the summer months ahead is a failsafe option to secure you a seat at the table.