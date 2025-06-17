Skip to main contentSkip to footer
It's official, Brad Pitt is our new street style icon - our ode to his bold new look
Digital Cover fashion-trends© Getty Images

The iconic actor is our unexpected style muse for summer 2025

Clare Pennington
Associate Editor
2 minutes ago
It goes without saying that iconic movie star Brad Pitt is beloved the world over. 

His acting chops have secured him many an award for scene stealing turns in classic movies, whether starring alongside pal George Clooney in Ocean's Eleven or battling zombies in World War Z.

And his good looks have delighted viewers since he first popped up in mainstream cinema in Thelma & Louise (we include a picture of his standout role here for your enjoyment reader.)

Brad Pitt smiling in a scene from the film 'Thelma & Louise', wearing a cowboy hat and blue denim shirt1991© Getty Images
Brad Pitt smiling in a scene from the film 'Thelma & Louise', 1991

But what often goes overlooked when heaping praise on the star is his impeccable sense of style. This isn't a man who shoves a shirt into the waistband of an ill-fitting pair of jeans and calls it a day! This is a man who leans toward velvet, silk, colour and shape. This is a forward-thinking fashion man!

And whether it's his new relationship with Ines de Ramon, or he's just feeling the fashion whimsy in the air, his outfits of the year so far have taken 2025 by storm, and we are impressed. 

So let's take a closer look at Brad's latest looks...

Brad Pitt wears a pale blue silk shirt and black velvet jeans as he walks out of a hotel holding hands with girlfriend Ines de Ramon© GC Images

Smooth As Silk

Starting strong with a billowing silk shirt teamed with velvet trousers and square toed black shoes for a trip to the Flatiron District of New York with his beau. Absolute perfection, no notes. 

Brad Pitt wears a blue velvet blazer and blue trousers, hand in hand with girlfriend Ines de Ramon© GC Images

Blue Velvet

Blue looks good on Brad so we're glad he's been doubling up on the hue of late. Velvet is clearly a favourite of the Hollywod star, as demonstrated here with this magnificent blazer paired with wide leg jeans for an outing with Ines de Ramon in New York. 

Brad Pitt wears a clashing tie die tshirt and trousers and holds a frisbee in a park© GC Images

Fly Tie Dye

Ok this is a slightly unfair inclusion as this snap was taken as Brad filmed a skit with Jimmy Fallon in New York, but we had to give it an honourable mention as Brad is one of the only people in the world who can look delightful in tie dye. 

Brad Pitt wears a navy quarter zip knit top with matching trousers and loafers as he leaves a hotel in New York© GC Images

Zip It

Ah, the quarter zip knit, the staple of finance bros the world over, but here given a movie star makeover and paired with bold shades, sumptuously soft looking trousers and suede loafers in a corresponding hue. 

Brad Pitt wears a khaki short sleeve t-shirt over a white long sleeve top, paired with trousers - one leg is beige and the other khaki© GC Images

Two Tone

At a quick glance this is just a normal pair of trousers teamed with a khaki knit, but Brad is never one to do things by halves. On closer inspection - you can enjoy the mis matched trouser legs and the ripped detail on his shirt. 

Brad Pitt wears a blue silky shirt teamed with jeans and trainers that have green detail and red laces© GC Images

Blue Jean Baby

There are shirt-and-jean combos, and then there are Brad Pitt shirt-and-jean combos. We're big fans of the contrasting red laces on his sneakers.

