It's official, Brad Pitt is our new street style icon - our ode to his bold new look

It goes without saying that iconic movie star Brad Pitt is beloved the world over.

His acting chops have secured him many an award for scene stealing turns in classic movies, whether starring alongside pal George Clooney in Ocean's Eleven or battling zombies in World War Z.

And his good looks have delighted viewers since he first popped up in mainstream cinema in Thelma & Louise (we include a picture of his standout role here for your enjoyment reader.)

© Getty Images Brad Pitt smiling in a scene from the film 'Thelma & Louise', 1991

But what often goes overlooked when heaping praise on the star is his impeccable sense of style. This isn't a man who shoves a shirt into the waistband of an ill-fitting pair of jeans and calls it a day! This is a man who leans toward velvet, silk, colour and shape. This is a forward-thinking fashion man!

And whether it's his new relationship with Ines de Ramon, or he's just feeling the fashion whimsy in the air, his outfits of the year so far have taken 2025 by storm, and we are impressed.

So let's take a closer look at Brad's latest looks...

© GC Images Smooth As Silk Starting strong with a billowing silk shirt teamed with velvet trousers and square toed black shoes for a trip to the Flatiron District of New York with his beau. Absolute perfection, no notes.

© GC Images Blue Velvet Blue looks good on Brad so we're glad he's been doubling up on the hue of late. Velvet is clearly a favourite of the Hollywod star, as demonstrated here with this magnificent blazer paired with wide leg jeans for an outing with Ines de Ramon in New York.

© GC Images Fly Tie Dye Ok this is a slightly unfair inclusion as this snap was taken as Brad filmed a skit with Jimmy Fallon in New York, but we had to give it an honourable mention as Brad is one of the only people in the world who can look delightful in tie dye.

© GC Images Zip It Ah, the quarter zip knit, the staple of finance bros the world over, but here given a movie star makeover and paired with bold shades, sumptuously soft looking trousers and suede loafers in a corresponding hue.

© GC Images Two Tone At a quick glance this is just a normal pair of trousers teamed with a khaki knit, but Brad is never one to do things by halves. On closer inspection - you can enjoy the mis matched trouser legs and the ripped detail on his shirt.