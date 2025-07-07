Pride has always been more than just a party. Born out of protest, the movement honours the legacy of the Stonewall Riots in 1969 and the generations of LGBTQ+ people who have fought for the right to live and love freely.

The rainbow flag, first created by artist Gilbert Baker in 1978, has become the symbol of that quest - an unapologetic, unmissable marker of visibility and resistance.

Each summer, cities are awash with colour as people take to the streets in glitter, sequins and every shade of the rainbow. Pride is a celebration, but it’s also a reclaiming of space for LGBTQ+ communities - and a fabulous one at that.

Many celebrities are heavily involved in advocating for queer communities, using their platforms to do so. Whether joining the crowds on the big day or hinting at the cause on the red carpet, there are several stars who have shown their support via their style.

© WireImage Gay icon and Queen frontman Freddie Mercury wears a rainbow feathered jacket during the band's 1982 tour

However, it’s important to note that as the month grows increasingly commercialised, tension simmers. Corporate rainbow-washing, when brands slap a rainbow on their logo but do little else, has become an annual ritual. Many have called out various brands who use the event as a marketing strategy, rather than championing it for what it is - a movement. Support must extend beyond themed outfits and Instagram posts.

With that in mind, we take a look back at some of the best rainbow-inspired looks sported by celebrities throughout the years. But remember, the real work happens year-round: hiring queer talent, platforming LGBTQ+ stories and funding grassroots organisations. Now that's a real slay.

7 best celebrity rainbow looks in honour of Pride 2025:

© GC Images Anne Hathaway in Christopher John Rogers Back in March 2022, Anne Hathaway was seen outside the Stephen Colbert Show sporting her most dazzling look to date. She graced the streets of New York in a Christopher John Rogers' look, consisting of a matching jumpsuit and blazer combination in rainbow shades with modern circular print detailing,



© WireImage Leomie Anderson in Rami Kadi For the 26th amfAR (Foundation for AIDS Research) Victoria’s Secret Angel Leomie Anderson opted for a muted rainbow look by Rami Kadi - a softly ombré, draped fringe gown. The dress featured a wash of delicate gradient tones, its flowing layers and textured detailing offering a more understated take on Pride’s signature palette

© Getty Images Elsa Hosk in Etro During the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival, Elsa Hosk hit the red carpet in a pastel hued gown by Etro. The ethereal piece featuring a romantically flowing train and plunging neckline, making for the ultimate fairytale frock.



© Getty Images Kaia Gerber in R13 Back in 2018, model Kaia Gerber hit the runway at the R13 show during New York Fashion Week channelling haute hippie chic. The daughter of Cindy Crawford sported a tie-dyed look in rainbow hues, turning out a Sixties-inspired ensemble brimming with vibrance.



© Getty Images Naomi Cambell in Dolce & Gabbana The fashion elite came out in force to support the queer community at Pride 2025. Naomi Campbell and Edward Enninful attended the parade together, with the supermodel sporting Dolce & Gabbana's Ruched Striped Minidress which currently retails online for £1,800.



© WireImage Lupita Nyong'o in Prada Considered one of the best yet, the 2019 Met Gala celebrated the theme of Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art. Lupita Nyong'o served up camp supremacy as she graced the famous stairs, sporting a stunning beaded gown by Prada with unmissable winged shoulders in luminous rainbow hues.

