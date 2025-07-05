Royal family marks Pride with incredible video – watch

The royal family made sure to mark Pride in London on Saturday with an incredibly fun clip being shared on their social media accounts.

The royal band has long played music to mark significant events in the national calendar and for the Pride celebrations, they chose to play the iconic LGBTQ+ anthem, Pink Pony Club, which was originally released by Chappell Roan. The royals drew attention to the celebrations by adding in the caption: "#Pride2025," alongside emojis of a rainbow, disco ball and sparkles.

Fans praised the inclusive nature of the post, with one writing: "Absolutely love this! Such a beautiful gesture of inclusivity and support. Music truly brings people together, so proud to see tradition and progress marching in harmony. Happy Pride!"

© Getty Images Charles extended a warm gesture

A second commented: "This is awesome! Happy Pride!! Looking forward to my visit to London this September."

Pride in London

Although Pride Month was held throughout June, London's main celebrations took place on 5 July. The march kicked off at 2pm with London Mayor Sadiq Khan playing a part in the parade.

© Getty Images Revellers celebrated Pride on Saturday

Major stars will be performing throughout the day, including I'm Every Woman hitmaker, Chaka Khan, and RuPaul's Drag Race UK stars Vanity Milan and La Voix.

Previous support

The royals have previously shown their support for the LGBTQ+ community, with Prince William appearing on the cover of Attitude.

During the shoot, William met activists from the community and following their meeting, the heir to the throne said: "No one should be bullied for their sexuality or any other reason and no one should have to put up with the kind of hate that these young people have endured in their lives.

© Andy Parsons / Kensington Palace Prince Williampreviously met volunteers at the Royal Vauxhall Tavern during Pride Month

"The young gay, lesbian and transgender individuals I met through Attitude are truly brave to speak out and to give hope to people who are going through terrible bullying right now. Their sense of strength and optimism should give us all encouragement to stand up to bullying wherever we see it.

"What I would say to any young person reading this who's being bullied for their sexuality: don’t put up with it – speak to a trusted adult, a friend, a teacher, Childline, Diana Award or some other service and get the help you need. You should be proud of the person you are and you have nothing to be ashamed of."

© Princess Diana Archive Diana showed kindness to those living with HIV during a time they were shunned

William's late mother, Princess Diana, also famously visited patients living with HIV back in 1987, where she combated myths against how the illness was transmitted by shaking hands with people without wearing gloves.

Her visit helped to break down stigmas and in a speech, she famously said: "HIV does not make people dangerous to know. You can shake their hands and give them a hug. Heaven knows they need it. What's more, you can share their homes, their workplaces, and their playgrounds and toys."