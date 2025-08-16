Best looks from Topshop's long-awaited runway comeback

Grab your Joni jeans because Topshop is officially back in business.

On Saturday, Topshop and Topman returned to the runway to launch Topshop.com - just in time for autumn/winter 2025. The highly-anticipated bash took place in London’s Trafalgar Square, serving up a sartorial spectacle in the beating heart of the city who has so missed the brand’s presence after its five-year long hiatus.

Stand out moments included Cara Delevingne heading to the front row, in what can only be described as a modish marriage of two quintessentially British icons who ascended to fame in the 2010s.

© Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Ima Cara Delevingne attends the Topshop & Topman AwW5 Show in Trafalgar Square

The runway return quickly spilled onto the streets with a block party soundtracked by legends Norman Jay MBE and Melvo Baptiste of Good Times, delivering a euphoric dose of urban groove for both fashion insiders and the public. Demand was so fierce that 500 extra tickets were snapped up before doors opened - clear proof that Topshop’s nostalgic pull still hits hard.

So, ‘Nerd’ tees and denim skater skirts at the ready - because this is the season of Topshop. Discover the best looks from the brand’s AW25 offering below.

Best looks from Topshop's runway return:

© PA Images via Getty Images Silver Siren We had to stop ourselves from running onto the runway and peeling this dress straight off the mode. Crisp metallic perfection with a sumptuous sexy neckline.

© PA Images via Getty Images Green with Envy Matchy matchy tones in this sage green ensemble. Who says you can't pop out in your bra eh? Just team with a co-ordinating big coat.

© PA Images via Getty Images Denim Hero Well it wouldn't be a Topshop show without a special mention for the iconic denim.

© PA Images via Getty Images Sharp Tailoring A Topshop classic - an utterly wearable suit that will look just as home in the office as at the bar.

© PA Images via Getty Images Furry Friend A big furry coat is a 2010s staple we are always ready to embrace with open arms. But teamed with a pink satin shirt worn as a dress? Genius.

© PA Images via Getty Images Retro Cool We adored the 70s notes that rippled through the collection. And this pairing of baby pink and patent oxblood? Obsessed.

© PA Images via Getty Images Let's Hear it for the Boys The Topman offering was also delightful, with a special shout out to this padded, checked bomber jacket.