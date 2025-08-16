Best looks from Topshop's long-awaited runway comeback

Grab your Joni jeans because Topshop is officially back in business.
On Saturday, Topshop and Topman returned to the runway to launch Topshop.com - just in time for autumn/winter 2025. The highly-anticipated bash took place in London’s Trafalgar Square, serving up a sartorial spectacle in the beating heart of the city who has so missed the brand’s presence after its five-year long hiatus.
You may also like
Stand out moments included Cara Delevingne heading to the front row, in what can only be described as a modish marriage of two quintessentially British icons who ascended to fame in the 2010s.
The runway return quickly spilled onto the streets with a block party soundtracked by legends Norman Jay MBE and Melvo Baptiste of Good Times, delivering a euphoric dose of urban groove for both fashion insiders and the public. Demand was so fierce that 500 extra tickets were snapped up before doors opened - clear proof that Topshop’s nostalgic pull still hits hard.
So, ‘Nerd’ tees and denim skater skirts at the ready - because this is the season of Topshop. Discover the best looks from the brand’s AW25 offering below.
Best looks from Topshop's runway return:
Silver Siren
We had to stop ourselves from running onto the runway and peeling this dress straight off the mode. Crisp metallic perfection with a sumptuous sexy neckline.
Green with Envy
Matchy matchy tones in this sage green ensemble. Who says you can't pop out in your bra eh? Just team with a co-ordinating big coat.
Denim Hero
Well it wouldn't be a Topshop show without a special mention for the iconic denim.
Sharp Tailoring
A Topshop classic - an utterly wearable suit that will look just as home in the office as at the bar.
Furry Friend
A big furry coat is a 2010s staple we are always ready to embrace with open arms. But teamed with a pink satin shirt worn as a dress? Genius.
Retro Cool
We adored the 70s notes that rippled through the collection. And this pairing of baby pink and patent oxblood? Obsessed.
Let's Hear it for the Boys
The Topman offering was also delightful, with a special shout out to this padded, checked bomber jacket.
Lady in Red
A show stopping dress that we are all clamouring to wear to our Christmas party this year.
Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more