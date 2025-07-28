Skip to main contentSkip to footer
7 ways to style Bermuda shorts with ease this season
A guest wears white t-shirt, black oversized leather jacket, Louis Vuitton pattern/print canvas bag, silver hoop earrings, dark brown jorts, white socks, animal pattern/print sneaker shoes, outside, A. Roege Hove during the Cophenhagen Fashion Week Spring/Summer 24© Getty Images

7 ways to style Bermuda shorts with ease

The Valentino-approved piece is the cool-girl answer to androgynous dressing

Tania Leslau
Fashion features writer
2 minutes ago
War has been waging in the fashionscape. For many seasons now, it’s been the quiet luxury lovers vs the Y2K maximalists, battling to prove their style reigns supreme. 

But it seems that a peace treaty has arisen between the two camps - in the form of low-waisted, baggy Bermuda shorts.

A perfect marriage of slouch and sophistication, Bermuda shorts are the ultimate compromise. The tailored garments originated in the early 20th century as part of British military and colonial uniforms, designed for comfort in tropical climates like Bermuda - where the name stuck. 

Traditionally cut just above the knee, they were adopted in the 1940s and 50s as a modest yet breezy option for both men and women, later drifting into business casualwear. Though considered prim or outdated for years, Bermuda shorts have cycled in and out of fashion, often associated with dads on holiday or preppy uniforms.

Chloé AW13© Getty Images
Chloé AW13
Valentino SS22© WireImage
Valentino SS22
Max Mara Resort 2022 © Getty Images
Max Mara Resort 2022
Vivienne Westwood SS22© Getty Images
Vivienne Westwood SS22

Today, Gen Z is reclaiming Bermuda shorts with fresh energy and styling. Instead of leaning into their conservative roots, young women are subverting expectations - pairing oversized Bermudas with crop tops, shirting, tube socks, and kitten heel boots for a streetwear spin. 

On TikTok and Instagram, influencers often style them with matching blazers or sleek tanks, echoing both Y2K aesthetics and quiet luxury. Brands from Valentino to Cos have reimagined them in bold prints, leather, and denim, proving their versatility.

Julia Roberts wears Bermuda shorts in Pretty Woman (1990)© Pretty Woman
Julia Roberts wears Bermuda shorts in Pretty Woman (1990)

Versatile in the extreme and suitable for casual in-office wear, Bermuda shorts have been wholeheartedly adopted by playful dressers seeking a touch of polished practicality in their everyday.

Discover how to style Bermuda shorts below and ignite your summer-into-autumn style with some androgynous flair.

How to style Bermuda shorts with ease:

Influencer Gitta Banko, wearing a black turtleneck pullover by Liviana Conti, an asymmetrical grey blazer and matching grey bermuda shorts by Balossa, sunglasses by Mykita x Maison Margiela, a black chain pouch bag by Bottega Veneta © Getty Images

Sleek Monochrome

Lean into a matchy-matchy palette with a tailored twist. Bermuda short suits are having a major moment - striking the perfect balance between polished and playful for everything from office hours to after-dark dates.

A guest wears white t-shirt, black oversized leather jacket, Louis Vuitton pattern/print canvas bag, silver hoop earrings, dark brown jorts, white socks, animal pattern/print sneaker shoes, outside, A. Roege Hove during the Cophenhagen Fashion Week Spring/Summer 24© Getty Images

White Tee

You can never go wrong with a classic white tee. This timeless staple effortlessly elevates any look, letting your preppy new Bermuda shorts take centre stage while keeping things crisp, clean, and effortlessly cool.

A guest wears burgundy cardigan, black shirt, shorts, head band, knee high socks, loafers during Oslo Fashion Week 2024 on August 28, 2024 in Oslo, Norway© Getty Images

School Girl Chic

Channel your inner geek with the preppiest combination of Bermuda shorts, stockings and loafers. Not only is the look practical, but oh-so comfortable too. Academia à la mode.

A guest wears sunglasses, a black oversized blazer jacket, a belt, white shorts, mesh shoes, a green bag, outside Khaite , during New York Fashion Week, © Getty Images

Summer Whites

Want to break the mould? Opt for a crisp white pair of Bermuda shorts - perfect for both sun-soaked getaways and stylish city strolls. Just keep them far from any red wine - consider this your only warning.

A guest wears grey wide shorts, oversized blazer, orange bag, black boots outside Dennis Basso during New York Fashion Week© Getty Images

Suited and Booted

Nothing says confidence like a double-breasted blazer. Pair yours with some matching Bermudas and knee-high boots. Feminine - with a touch of baggy, boyish charm. 

bla Sofy is seen wearing a black top, black skirt and Michael Kors heels outside the Michael Kors show during NYFW Spring/Summer 2025© Getty Images

Tank Trick

Dipping your toe into the world of Gen Z style? A simple tank top is set to become your new best friend. Pared back with a polished feel, the humble tank marries effortlessly with these slouchy bottoms - creating a sleek blend of tight and tent-like.

A guest wears brown wide shorts with white belt, white cropped shirts with printed text in red letters, white underwear, beige hat and black long boots outside the Rolf Ekroth s show© Getty Images

Unapologetically Gen Z

Are they jorts? Are they cargos? Are they Bermudas? Keep them guessing with a totally Gen Z-coded look consisting of the oversized silhouettes, a slogan tee, studded belt and Kangol beret. Go hard or go home, right?

