7 ways to style Bermuda shorts with ease

War has been waging in the fashionscape. For many seasons now, it’s been the quiet luxury lovers vs the Y2K maximalists, battling to prove their style reigns supreme.
But it seems that a peace treaty has arisen between the two camps - in the form of low-waisted, baggy Bermuda shorts.
A perfect marriage of slouch and sophistication, Bermuda shorts are the ultimate compromise. The tailored garments originated in the early 20th century as part of British military and colonial uniforms, designed for comfort in tropical climates like Bermuda - where the name stuck.
Traditionally cut just above the knee, they were adopted in the 1940s and 50s as a modest yet breezy option for both men and women, later drifting into business casualwear. Though considered prim or outdated for years, Bermuda shorts have cycled in and out of fashion, often associated with dads on holiday or preppy uniforms.
Today, Gen Z is reclaiming Bermuda shorts with fresh energy and styling. Instead of leaning into their conservative roots, young women are subverting expectations - pairing oversized Bermudas with crop tops, shirting, tube socks, and kitten heel boots for a streetwear spin.
On TikTok and Instagram, influencers often style them with matching blazers or sleek tanks, echoing both Y2K aesthetics and quiet luxury. Brands from Valentino to Cos have reimagined them in bold prints, leather, and denim, proving their versatility.
Versatile in the extreme and suitable for casual in-office wear, Bermuda shorts have been wholeheartedly adopted by playful dressers seeking a touch of polished practicality in their everyday.
Discover how to style Bermuda shorts below and ignite your summer-into-autumn style with some androgynous flair.
How to style Bermuda shorts with ease:
Sleek Monochrome
Lean into a matchy-matchy palette with a tailored twist. Bermuda short suits are having a major moment - striking the perfect balance between polished and playful for everything from office hours to after-dark dates.
White Tee
You can never go wrong with a classic white tee. This timeless staple effortlessly elevates any look, letting your preppy new Bermuda shorts take centre stage while keeping things crisp, clean, and effortlessly cool.
School Girl Chic
Channel your inner geek with the preppiest combination of Bermuda shorts, stockings and loafers. Not only is the look practical, but oh-so comfortable too. Academia à la mode.
Summer Whites
Want to break the mould? Opt for a crisp white pair of Bermuda shorts - perfect for both sun-soaked getaways and stylish city strolls. Just keep them far from any red wine - consider this your only warning.
Suited and Booted
Nothing says confidence like a double-breasted blazer. Pair yours with some matching Bermudas and knee-high boots. Feminine - with a touch of baggy, boyish charm.
Tank Trick
Dipping your toe into the world of Gen Z style? A simple tank top is set to become your new best friend. Pared back with a polished feel, the humble tank marries effortlessly with these slouchy bottoms - creating a sleek blend of tight and tent-like.
Unapologetically Gen Z
Are they jorts? Are they cargos? Are they Bermudas? Keep them guessing with a totally Gen Z-coded look consisting of the oversized silhouettes, a slogan tee, studded belt and Kangol beret. Go hard or go home, right?
