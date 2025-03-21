Chic Critique: Will Topshop's return be a fashion revival or final hurrah?

Saturdays spent at Topshop were a biblical experience. A free weekend meant weaving through the Oxford Circus flagship and dodging tourists while clutching armfuls of questionable bodycons, ‘Nerd’ tees and denim skater skirts. The Kate Moss x Topshop collaboration? God-tier.

Entering the doors of the millennial emporium, one was confronted by swathes of fluffy handbags, faux-boho Freedom by Topshop jewellery, Lola's Cupcakes and lines of Paul’s Boutique handbags in garish neons and florals. It was all part and parcel of the chaotically blissful Topshop Experience.

The Jamie jeans were gospel, the American flag shorts the ultimate 15-year-old It-girl identifier, and the Illustrated People slogan sweatshirts kitsch symbols of unparalleled edginess. I collected the latter with the precision of a Philatelist collecting stamps. With passion, perseverance and dog-headed determination (cough - battling through crowds of fellow adolescent girls to bag the last one in my size.)

I’ll never forget the sinking feeling in my stomach when my best friend at school spilt pasta sauce all over my painfully original Illustrated People jumper - the one with ‘love’ spelt out across the front in black ribbon. £40 and a friendship down the drain.

The empire represented a time when Britain was at its most glorious. Millennials and first-wave Gen Zs were united in their love for indie sleaze, Tumblr and The 1975’s debut album. Monday nights were dedicated to Made in Chelsea, owl necklaces reigned supreme and galaxy leggings were all the rage. Social media was in its infancy, and the only musk we knew of was Impulse body spray. Topshop brought out the best of us as a nation.

© Getty Images Kate Moss launches her new TopShop 'Christmas Range' collection at Annabel's in 2007

Then, like an X Factor pop star, it fizzled out - swallowed by ASOS and its ghost lingering in Vinted listings.

Until, earlier this week, Topshop hinted at a potential comeback, five years after the brand shut its physical doors and went online.

© Getty Images Phoebe Lettice Thompson, stylist and creative director of Illustrated People wearing Topshop

The brand posted three teasers on social media, telling online followers: “WE’VE MISSED YOU TOO” in a series of clips captioned “WE’VE BEEN LISTENING.”

The reaction was major. “What in the Joni jeans is going on,” one user wrote, while another said: “I feel like my parents just got back together.” A third added: “Millennials everywhere are screaming, crying & throwing up.”

The feeling was very much mutual in the office. “To put it mildly,” says associate editor Clare Pennington. “I'm ecstatic. I'm from the generation where it wasn't just the place to shop, it was pretty much the only place to get your hands on anything remotely cool (being from a mighty small town didn't help either.) It tapped into what people wanted to wear and how they wanted to feel, way before social media was telling you where you stood on both counts. How it will find its place in 2025, I'm not so sure, but I'm excited nonetheless.”

© @clarepennington Clare wearing Topshop's widely beloved checked leggings and a parka

The question is exactly that. If Topshop does return, will it reclaim the effortless cool of its 2010s heyday, or is it destined to be a nostalgic relic - chasing a past it can’t quite recapture?

“I definitely think Topshop’s comeback will be welcomed with open arms,” says H! Fashion’s social media manager Raymonda Jalloh. “Nostalgia for the 2010s era is everywhere right now, maybe it’s the recession-core, maybe it’s the ongoing trends of novelty and kitsch-ness in fashion?”

© @tanialeslau Me (with my older brother Charlie) in my prized low-rise pink Topshop jeans, Freedom by Topshop necklaces and a Brandy Melville cardigan

“Either way, sentiment sells and Topshop holds a place in lots of fashion lovers' hearts as their first brush with shopping. Plus, with all the whispers about the return of skinny jeans, there’s no way they can come back without paying tribute to the infamous Joni jeans.”

Safe to say, the majority of former Topshoppers are thrilled. H! Fashion’s Lauren Ramsay says: “The nostalgia Topshop's return brings is real. It was the place in my hometown to meet with friends on a Saturday - to both shop and socialise. As surprised as I am about its 2025 comeback, I'm also not - considering that the once-donned 'cheugy' fashion of the 2010s is making a return, plus the devastation caused when that Topshop on Oxford Circus closed was felt across the country. Perhaps now is the perfect time to relaunch? Only time will tell…”

© @laurenjramsay Lauren wearing a Peter Pan collared blouse by Topshop

However, the issue of quality and sustainability lingers. H! Fashion’s Molly Saunders weighs in: “Topshop was the only spot in my native Jersey to go for anything fashionable and you bet everyone was walking around in the same outfit. It was also the busiest spot in town, the meeting point, the most mental place during a sale. I truly wish I kept all my old pieces. Excited for the relaunch, excited for their collabs and their shoes and bags. Praying it's the same quality as it used to be and that they invest in better changing rooms.”

In my opinion, Topshop’s relaunch has the power to bring about the much-needed serotonin hit the miserable UK so desperately craves. In an age of AI and Donald Trump, we all need a flicker of ‘the good old times.’ However, if poor quality and unethical product chains arise, then the brand has a serious problem.

Some things never change. High street consumers still want cute, wearable designs that are affordable and versatile. Even better if they come steeped in nostalgia.

It’s a tall order, but if Topshop can strike the perfect balance between style, affordability, and mindful fashion, it might just hit the jackpot.

How to wear Old Topshop (according to Kate Moss)

© Getty Pair a slouchy with some bootleg jeans and chunky heels © Getty Images Shimmy into a metallic silver slip dress with a cropped bolero or cardigan

© Getty Images Slip into a semi-sheer printed mini dress for parties © FilmMagic Layer a waistcoat over a vest and add low-rise jeans (embellished belt essential)

How I would style Old Topshop

For years, I have been scouring the internet for the 'Kate Moss X Topshop Gold Champagne Satin Mini Party Sleeveless Dress,' in my size on the secondhand market - to no avail. It lives in my mind rent-free. If I were to come into possession of this elusive number, I would pair it with some silver party heels and faux diamond earrings for a Kate Moss-coded after-hours look. The final touch? Pink marabou - a true Topshop staple. IYKYK.

JACKET : Topshop Marabou Jacket, £71.90, eBay

: Topshop Marabou Jacket, £71.90, eBay DRESS : Kate Moss X Topshop Gold Champagne Satin Mini Party Sleeveless Dress Size, £90, eBay

: Kate Moss X Topshop Gold Champagne Satin Mini Party Sleeveless Dress Size, £90, eBay EARRINGS : Freedom by Topshop Dangling Earrings, £7, eBay

: Freedom by Topshop Dangling Earrings, £7, eBay HEELS: Topshop Women's Heels, £9, eBay

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.