Anya Taylor-Joy and Cara Delevingne showcase contrasting styles on glam London night out

It-girl duo Anya Taylor-Joy and Cara Delevingne set the internet alight back in 2021 when they met for the first time in Athens at the showcase of Dior's 2022 Cruise collection.

Their new-found friendship, caught on camera, was built on a foundation of female kindness – in a clip shared by Cara at the time, Anya painstaking fixed the tangled fringing on Cara's dress, making sure the supermodel looked picture perfect before the photocall.

© Getty Cara wore a belted blazer as a mini dress

Since then, the fashion-forward pair have secured their bond, and on Thursday night Anya swung by The Kit Kat Club at London's Playhouse Theatre to support her pal in her new role as Cabaret's Sally Bowles.

Cara, who is currently starring in a 12-week run of the iconic musical, brought her signature off-beat charm to the special event, the gala performance after-party.

The 31-year-old hopped on the no-trouser trend – one of the fashion crowd's current infatuations – in a wool jacket from Prada's SS24 ready-to-wear collection.

© Getty The pair looked equally chic, but went for completely different vibes

She styled the pleated piece as a mini dress, complemented by an asymmetric belt and a sleek socks-stilettos combo.

Cara dialled up the drama with an edgy silver chain and an ultra-glam beauty look: a bronze smoky eye and a high-shine scarlet lip. Her ensemble felt utterly in keeping with the standout, flamboyant energy of Cabaret.

"There is perhaps no show more suited for the 31-year-old to make her first live-action appearance - the fashion in the musical (and other cabaret-style shows) is equally as celebrated as the entertainment," says Hello! Fashion's Digital Writer Lauren Ramsay. "Sally Bowles' ensembles are glamorous yet sultry, feminine but edgy: an inch-perfect description of the fashion muse's coveted style agenda."

Proving the breadth of their collective sartorial capability, Anya went for a look on the opposite end of the fashion spectrum.

© Getty The star opted for an all-black ensemble

The Dune: Part Two actress looked characteristically elegant in a black high-neck midi dress layered under a silhouette-enhancing, biker-inspired fitted coat.

Anya styled her look alongside patent ankle-strap heels, a slick of gloss and an understated charm pendant, providing a super subtle pop of colour.

Now that's what we call a friendship with range...