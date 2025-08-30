The Fashion Insider Diary: Rosie Okotcha on the joys of getting weird with your wardrobe

Fashion is still too often dismissed as a shallow pursuit, reduced to microtrends, celebrity outfits and the latest must-have shoes. Yet, a fleeting glimpse at Rosie Okotcha’s colourful Instagram will dispel any such preconceptions. Fun fashion-fuelled deep dives pepper her feed, interspersed with historically themed ‘GRWM’ clips and sustainable style insights. Want to know why the church hates your bikini, or how disease and fashion intersect? Rosie is your girl.

The fashion historian kicked off her career at Central Saint Martins, undertaking a master's degree in Fashion Communication (same here - still paying it off, thank you very much). Since, she has cultivated a loyal online following, carving out a space for cute, quirky style tinged with Victoriana references.

Preloved and vintage fashion is her sartorial bread and butter, which is evident considering her enviable wardrobe is a carousel of Cop Copine trousers, sweetheart blouses and secondhand knitwear that radiates autumnal cool. Armed with her Miu Miu sunglasses, block-heeled ballet flats and Peter Pan collars, Rosie is taking the fashionscape by storm - sustainably, of course.

Inject your transitional wardrobe with some preloved panache and discover the influencer’s secondhand style hacks below.

The Fashion Insider Diary with Rosie Okotcha

Date Night: I don't have any date night pics, so I've subbed in a picture of me at a fashion show because I like the outfit! I got the tights new at a carboot sale, and the shorts from a shop called Sloe Vintage. The jacket is vintage Jaeger and part of a suit I have, then I added some silver clips and statement earrings. I felt very good in this outfit. © @rosieokotcha Rosie champions second-hand style no matter the occasion

© @rosieokotcha Lightweight pieces are a holiday staple Holiday Style: I'm wearing a vintage Alberta Ferretti dress on a holiday date night in Corfu's old town here. I picked it because it's light, comfy, airy, and I feel sexy in it.

A Day of Work: Here, I'm wearing an Issey Miyake skirt with a pop of blue in the socks - simple, sophisticated and fun. I love this look. © @rosieokotcha Issey Miyake is the influencer's in-office go-to

© @rosieokotcha Comfort is key for the CSM graduate A Chic Sunday Stroll: For a chic Sunday stroll, I'd wear a vintage Topshop double-button jacket with some comfy black trousers and a vintage bag. I spent the day walking around the V&A, so I wore my comfiest ballet flats. I love this outfit because it's simple and effective - I always get a lot of compliments on it.

An Outfit That Sparks Confidence: I love this outfit so much. My partner bought me these Comme des Garçons shorts for my birthday, and so I think of him each time I wear them. I styled them with my favourite ballet flats and a vintage French balloon sleeve blouse. This is my outfit for when I don't know what to wear - I feel confident and put together. © @rosieokotcha French references are a core component of Rosie's wardrobe

Can you describe your personal style in a few words? How does it reflect your role in the fashion industry?

I love the combination of military silhouettes and the very feminine. I love taking inspiration from history, especially Victorian and medieval, and mixing it with the ultra-modern. Like a 40s tea dress with some heavy, oversized sunglasses and a black leather bag. So, I love contrasting, I think! As a fashion historian, I think this is reflected by the small details in my outfits, the silhouettes and of course the antique and vintage pieces I wear.

What's your go-to outfit for a busy day of fashion events and meetings? How do you balance comfort and style?

From the floor up; black ballet flats - I wear the Clarks ones with orthopaedic soles so I can walk a lot in them. I’ve been loving my cream Pleats Please midi skirt lately, and since it’s been hot, a tank top. I also keep a military jacket in my bag if it’s cold - plus bangles and some silver rings.

© @rosieokotcha Stripes, balloon sleeves and ballet pumps are Rosie's staple pieces

What are your go-to brands?

I pretty much exclusively shop vintage, but I’ve been loving the old old Topshop lately. I'm always keeping an eye out for corset covers and old Victorian jackets.

Do you have any fashion icons or inspirations that influence your style choices? How do they inspire you?

I love Chloë Sevigny's 90s style and the simple cool girl vibe she has. Donyale Luna - I love her hippy energy and how honest all her outfits were. It's not my style but I'm often inspired by her. And then old Miu Miu and Prada shows.

What's your weekday workwear wardrobe like and how does it differ from your weekend attire?

I try to plan my outfits as I'm going to sleep, so I have some idea of what to wear the next day. On weekdays, I try to keep it simple and stick to outfit recipes I know that I like, for example classic midi ballet flats and a top. I definitely have more fun experimenting in the week.

What are your must-have accessories, and how do you use them to elevate your look?

A good pair of earrings. I love a big statement earring or just something fun and unusual. I have some gold beetle jewels from Alex Monroe that I adore. Also, rings are always a great addition.

How do you stay up-to-date with the latest fashion trends and do you incorporate them into your wardrobe?

I love watching all the TV shows so I generally stay up-to-date that way and also through reading lots of magazines, but my personal wardrobe is much more focused on what I'm in the mood for and what I enjoy rather than what's trendy.

© @rosieokotcha The sustainable fashion advocate loves to toy with her secondhand style

Can you share some of your styling tips for mixing and matching pieces?

Get weird with it. Not every outfit is going to be good and that's okay - it's about experimenting and finding your groove.

What's your strategy for creating memorable looks for evening parties?

I love to add a red lip to any evening look. I just love how chic it makes me feel. Also, just ensuring my shoes are comfortable so I feel like I can walk and dance a lot. Finally, I like the mix of antique clothing with modern, and it tends to be quite unusual so I think I'm often remembered that way!