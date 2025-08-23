The Fashion Insider Diary: L'alingi founder Alia Zaki on mastering style with bags of personality

You may not know her by name, but you’ve almost certainly seen your favourite celebrity arm themselves with one of her creations.

Alia Zaki founded her beloved luxury accessories brand L'alingi back in 2017, bringing her crystal-dotted, dopamine-inducing designs to the mainstream.

The creative, who grew up between the US and Beirut, quickly gained a cult following for her distinctive, whimsical pieces that effortlessly married girlish glamour with high-end craftsmanship.

Championing intricate embellishments such as crystals, pearls, shells and feathers, Alia’s designs put the ‘fun’ in functional. Think heart-shaped silhouettes, striking colourways, iridescent finishes and sculptural handles that quickly caught the attention of fashion insiders across the board.

Maya Jama, Camila Cabello, Halle Bailey and Ashley Park have all been spotted clasping a dazzling design by L'alingi, whose sell-out designs include The Tailya Love Clutch, The Eternity Clutch and The Karma Clutch.

We spoke to Alia Zaki, who was recognised by Forbes as one of Europe's '30 Under 30' talents, about her statement creations and personal style - uncovering her inspirations, tips and tricks, and how she’s carving a distinctive space for Lebanese design on the global stage.

The Fashion Insider Diary with Alia Zaki

Date Night: I wanted to dress up this night and go for a darker glam. This look is perfect for dinner and dancing the night away. © Alia Zaki Alia allows her statement accessories to take centre stage

© Alia Zaki Layering is the designer's go-to styling hack Holiday Style: I love layering when on holiday. We went for lunch and a stroll through town.

A Day at Work: I love to feel relaxed but strong when in the office. It’s a great place for inspiration with my team. Jeans and a good blazer are my go-to. © Alia Zaki One can never go wrong with jeans and a blazer

© Alia Zaki Alia keeps it low-key for leisurely weekend strolls A Chic Sunday Stroll: We went for coffee and a wander on this day. This look is so comfortable but chic at the same time!

A Outfit That Sparks Confidence: A pop of colour and oversized sunnies boost my confidence. © Alia Zaki The creative says colour is key to sparkling confidence

Can you describe your personal style in a few words?

Feminine, bold, playful, and polished.

What's your go-to outfit for a busy day of work or events? How do you balance comfort and style?

A well-cut blazer over relaxed trousers or a midi dress with boots. I like pieces that move with me but still feel elevated. Accessories are key, an eye-catching L’alingi bag instantly makes it feel intentional and put together.

What are your go-to brands?

I love The Row for tailoring and simplicity, Jacquemus for playful silhouettes, and Amina Muaddi for statement shoes. And of course, L’alingi for bags that always bring personality and sparkle.

© Getty Maya Jama wears L'alingi

What outfit will always lift your spirits?

A statement dress in a vibrant colour or print with-high heels and a crystal L’alingi bag.

Do you have any fashion icons or inspirations that influence your style choices? How do they inspire you?

I’ve always admired women who blend strength with femininity, icons like Bianca Jagger, Amal Clooney, and Queen Rania. They dress with purpose, but never lose their personal flair. I try to channel that confidence in both my style and my designs.

What are your must-have accessories, and how do you use them to elevate your look?

A great bag (obviously!), bold earrings, and sunglasses. I use accessories to add personality and contrast. If the outfit is minimal, the bag will be maximalist and vice versa. It’s about creating a visual balance that feels interesting.

How do you stay up-to-date with the latest fashion trends, and do you incorporate them into your wardrobe?

I keep an eye on runway shows, street style, and emerging designers. I’m selective,trends should complement your personal style, not define it. If something speaks to me, I’ll reinterpret it through my own lens.

Can you share some of your styling tips for mixing and matching pieces?

Start with one hero item and build around it with neutrals or clean lines. Also, contrast is your friend: mix textures, balance structured with soft, and always play with proportion.

What's your strategy for creating memorable looks for evening parties?

I lean into glamour. I love rich fabrics, sharp tailoring, or unexpected silhouettes. A striking L’alingi clutch paired with simple heels is often all you need. Effortless doesn’t mean boring.