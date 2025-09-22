The best dressed stars at the Burberry SS26 show

And just like that, the whirlwind of London Fashion Week is officially over, but not before the most anticipated show of the season takes to the catwalk.
Taking place at London's iconic Hyde Park on Monday night, Burberry invited famed faces from around the globe to sit FROW and watch its SS26 show.
As expected, notable names including Lila Moss, Maya Jama, Tom Blyth, Iris Law, Alexa Chung and Raye were on the illustrious front row - all of whom were dressed in dreamy head-to-toe Burberry looks.
From micro mini trench coats to lavish plunging black dresses and tartan prints galore, here are the very best looks from the final LFW show of the SS26 season.
Lila Moss
Model and muse Lila Moss put a high-fashion twist on the classic LBD, styling it with a cropped shoulder trench coat.
Alexa Chung
It-Girl Alexa opted for a bright cream-toned trench and sunglasses combo, effortlessly championing the British houses' iconic codes.
Maya Jama
Maya Jama debuted a new bob haircut for the occasion - the ultimate accessory to complement her black tasselled dress.
Iris Law
Iris Law perfected cool-girl style in a chesnut-toned trench, which she wore over a sage green shirt dress.
Eva Apio
Eva Apio sparkled in an embellished cherry-red gown, which she paired with crystal-encrusted platform boots.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley made a strong goth-chic statement in a floor-length luxe leather trench and sunglasses combo.
Elton John
The music legend made a rare fashion week appearance in a black suit and bright red accessories to witness the final show of the LFW season.
Naomi Campbell
The supermodel was a goddess in green, wearing a velvet jacquard suit paired with brown court heels and a matching bag.
Nia Archives
Nia Archives doubled down on the iconic Burberry plaid print in a matching jacket and mini skirt co-ord.
Mia Regan
Queen of cool-girl style, Mia Regan, opted for a chocolate-brown mini trench and sheer tights look.
Skepta
Skepta put a twist on tailoring, styling grey suit trousers with an embroidered burgundy jacket. He also added a fluffy hat and boots.
Jonathan Bailey
Jonathan Bailey played with textures for the evening, pairing a set of velvet brown trousers with a cosy knitted turtleneck and fluffy coat.
Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece
Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece donned all grey in the form of a midi dress and cropped shoulder-length trench coat.
Raye
Singer, songwriter Raye cosied up for a crisp London night in a woollen floor-length coat, which she styled cinched at the waist with a belt.
Tom Blyth
Tom Blyth kept things casual in trainers, but added a shiny grey trench and leather jacket to make things high-fashion-approved.
Olivia Dean
Cosying up to her bestie, Raye, Olivia Dean perfects autumnal tones in a tartan coat and matching scarf combo.
Nicky Hilton Rothschild
Nicky Hilton Rothschild oozed preppy-chic in a skirt and tights combo, which she styled with a classic black top and grey trench.
Joanna Lumley
Joanna Lumley stepped out in a mid-length chocolate brown trench and olive-green flared trousers for the SS26 show.
Sarah Lysander
Sarah Lysander brought a pop of colour in the form of a bedazzled red trench and pink trousers. She also leaned into the boho-chic trend with a ruffled shirt worn underneath.