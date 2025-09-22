The best dressed stars at the Burberry SS26 show

And just like that, the whirlwind of London Fashion Week is officially over, but not before the most anticipated show of the season takes to the catwalk.

Taking place at London's iconic Hyde Park on Monday night, Burberry invited famed faces from around the globe to sit FROW and watch its SS26 show.

As expected, notable names including Lila Moss, Maya Jama, Tom Blyth, Iris Law, Alexa Chung and Raye were on the illustrious front row - all of whom were dressed in dreamy head-to-toe Burberry looks.

From micro mini trench coats to lavish plunging black dresses and tartan prints galore, here are the very best looks from the final LFW show of the SS26 season.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Bur Lila Moss Model and muse Lila Moss put a high-fashion twist on the classic LBD, styling it with a cropped shoulder trench coat.

© Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Alexa Chung It-Girl Alexa opted for a bright cream-toned trench and sunglasses combo, effortlessly championing the British houses' iconic codes.

© Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Maya Jama Maya Jama debuted a new bob haircut for the occasion - the ultimate accessory to complement her black tasselled dress.

© Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty I Iris Law Iris Law perfected cool-girl style in a chesnut-toned trench, which she wore over a sage green shirt dress.

© Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Eva Apio Eva Apio sparkled in an embellished cherry-red gown, which she paired with crystal-encrusted platform boots.



© Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Rosie Huntington-Whiteley made a strong goth-chic statement in a floor-length luxe leather trench and sunglasses combo.



© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Bur Elton John The music legend made a rare fashion week appearance in a black suit and bright red accessories to witness the final show of the LFW season.

© Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty I Naomi Campbell The supermodel was a goddess in green, wearing a velvet jacquard suit paired with brown court heels and a matching bag.



© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Bur Nia Archives Nia Archives doubled down on the iconic Burberry plaid print in a matching jacket and mini skirt co-ord.



© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Bur Mia Regan Queen of cool-girl style, Mia Regan, opted for a chocolate-brown mini trench and sheer tights look.

© Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty I Skepta Skepta put a twist on tailoring, styling grey suit trousers with an embroidered burgundy jacket. He also added a fluffy hat and boots.



© Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty I Jonathan Bailey Jonathan Bailey played with textures for the evening, pairing a set of velvet brown trousers with a cosy knitted turtleneck and fluffy coat.



© Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece donned all grey in the form of a midi dress and cropped shoulder-length trench coat.



© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Bur Raye Singer, songwriter Raye cosied up for a crisp London night in a woollen floor-length coat, which she styled cinched at the waist with a belt.

© Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty I Tom Blyth Tom Blyth kept things casual in trainers, but added a shiny grey trench and leather jacket to make things high-fashion-approved.



© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Bur Olivia Dean Cosying up to her bestie, Raye, Olivia Dean perfects autumnal tones in a tartan coat and matching scarf combo.

© Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty I Nicky Hilton Rothschild Nicky Hilton Rothschild oozed preppy-chic in a skirt and tights combo, which she styled with a classic black top and grey trench.



© Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty I Joanna Lumley Joanna Lumley stepped out in a mid-length chocolate brown trench and olive-green flared trousers for the SS26 show.

