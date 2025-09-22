Skip to main contentSkip to footer
The best dressed stars at Burberry - from Lila Moss to Nicky Hilton
Subscribe
The best dressed stars at Burberry - from Lila Moss to Nicky Hilton

The best dressed stars at the Burberry SS26 show

From Maya Jama in a bustier black gown to Lila Moss in a cropped trench, here are all the most stylish looks from Burberry's SS26 London Fashion Week show

Raye and Olivia Dean attend the Burberry Summer 2026 show during London Fashion Week on September 22, 2025 in London, England© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Bur
Orion Scott
Orion ScottStyle Editor
Updated: 8 minutes ago
Share this:

And just like that, the whirlwind of London Fashion Week is officially over, but not before the most anticipated show of the season takes to the catwalk. 

Taking place at London's iconic Hyde Park on Monday night, Burberry invited famed faces from around the globe to sit FROW and watch its SS26 show.

As expected, notable names including Lila Moss, Maya Jama, Tom Blyth, Iris Law, Alexa Chung and Raye were on the illustrious front row - all of whom were dressed in dreamy head-to-toe Burberry looks. 

From micro mini trench coats to lavish plunging black dresses and tartan prints galore, here are the very best looks from the final LFW show of the SS26 season.

Lila Moss attends the Burberry Summer 2026 show during London Fashion Week on September 22, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Burberry)© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Bur

Lila Moss

Model and muse Lila Moss put a high-fashion twist on the classic LBD, styling it with a cropped shoulder trench coat.

Alexa Chung attends the Burberry show during London Fashion Week September 2025 at Hyde Park on September 22, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)© Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Alexa Chung

It-Girl Alexa opted for a bright cream-toned trench and sunglasses combo, effortlessly championing the British houses' iconic codes.

Maya Jama attends the Burberry show during London Fashion Week September 2025 at Hyde Park on September 22, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)© Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Maya Jama

Maya Jama debuted a new bob haircut for the occasion - the ultimate accessory to complement her black tasselled dress.

Iris Law arrives at the Burberry Summer 2026 show during London Fashion Week on September 22, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Burberry)© Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty I

Iris Law

Iris Law perfected cool-girl style in a chesnut-toned trench, which she wore over a sage green shirt dress.

Eva Apio attends the Burberry show during London Fashion Week September 2025 at Hyde Park on September 22, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)© Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Eva Apio

Eva Apio sparkled in an embellished cherry-red gown, which she paired with crystal-encrusted platform boots. 

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley attends the Burberry show during London Fashion Week September 2025 at Hyde Park© Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

 Rosie Huntington-Whiteley made a strong goth-chic statement in a floor-length luxe leather trench and sunglasses combo.

Sir Elton John attends the Burberry Summer 2026 show during London Fashion Week on September 22, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Burberry)© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Bur

Elton John

The music legend made a rare fashion week appearance in a black suit and bright red accessories to witness the final show of the LFW season.

Naomi Campbell arrive at the Burberry Summer 2026 show during London Fashion Week on September 22, 2025 in London, England© Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty I

Naomi Campbell

The supermodel was a goddess in green, wearing a velvet jacquard suit paired with brown court heels and a matching bag.

Nia Archives attends the Burberry Summer 2026 show during London Fashion Week on September 22, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Burberry)© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Bur

Nia Archives

Nia Archives doubled down on the iconic Burberry plaid print in a matching jacket and mini skirt co-ord.

Mia Regan attends the Burberry Summer 2026 show during London Fashion Week on September 22, 2025 in London, England© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Bur

Mia Regan

Queen of cool-girl style, Mia Regan, opted for a chocolate-brown mini trench and sheer tights look.

Skepta arrives at the Burberry Summer 2026 show during London Fashion Week© Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty I

Skepta

Skepta put a twist on tailoring, styling grey suit trousers with an embroidered burgundy jacket. He also added a fluffy hat and boots.

Jonathan Bailey arrives at the Burberry Summer 2026 show during London Fashion Week on September 22, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Burberry)© Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty I

Jonathan Bailey

Jonathan Bailey played with textures for the evening, pairing a set of velvet brown trousers with a cosy knitted turtleneck and fluffy coat.

Maria Olympia of Greece and Denmark attends the Burberry show during London Fashion Week September 2025 at Hyde Park on September 22, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)© Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece

 Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece donned all grey in the form of a midi dress and cropped shoulder-length trench coat.

Raye attends the Burberry Summer 2026 show during London Fashion Week on September 22, 2025 in London, England© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Bur

Raye

Singer, songwriter Raye cosied up for a crisp London night in a woollen floor-length coat, which she styled cinched at the waist with a belt.

Tom Blyth arrives at the Burberry Summer 2026 show during London Fashion Week on September 22, 2025 in London, England© Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty I

Tom Blyth

Tom Blyth kept things casual in trainers, but added a shiny grey trench and leather jacket to make things high-fashion-approved.

Raye and Olivia Dean attend the Burberry Summer 2026 show during London Fashion Week on September 22, 2025 in London, England© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Bur

Olivia Dean

Cosying up to her bestie, Raye, Olivia Dean perfects autumnal tones in a tartan coat and matching scarf combo.

Nicky Hilton Rothschild arrives at the Burberry Summer 2026 show during London Fashion Week on September 22, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Burberry)© Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty I

Nicky Hilton Rothschild

Nicky Hilton Rothschild oozed preppy-chic in a skirt and tights combo, which she styled with a classic black top and grey trench.  

Joanna Lumley arrives at the Burberry Summer 2026 show during London Fashion Week on September 22, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Burberry)© Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty I

Joanna Lumley

Joanna Lumley stepped out in a mid-length chocolate brown trench and olive-green flared trousers for the SS26 show. 

Sarah Lysander attends the Burberry Summer 2026 show during London Fashion Week on September 22, 2025 in London, England© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Bur

Sarah Lysander

Sarah Lysander brought a pop of colour in the form of a bedazzled red trench and pink trousers. She also leaned into the boho-chic trend with a ruffled shirt worn underneath. 

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics
More Fashion
See more
Read More