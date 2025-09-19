The best dressed stars at London Fashion Week

Kicking off on Thursday, September 18, with Harris Reed and all his gallant glory, London Fashion Week has officially commenced.

The second city to show in the bi-annual Fashion Month proceedings, London has forever been coined the epicentre of creativity and flair, and this season is set to be no different.

With Burberry, Mithridate, Simone Rocha, Di Petsa, and Richard Quinn all on the calendar, famed faces and ultra-chic It-girls from across the globe are all in town, bringing their enviable wardrobes with them.

From notable names sitting front row to our favourite street style goers, here are all the best-dressed looks to take London Fashion Week SS26.

© Getty Images Emily Ratajkowski Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski stopped by the H&M show looking flawless in oversized tailoring.

© Getty Images Leonie Hanne The German influencer was spotted at the H&M in a blazer worn as a dress and sheer tights - our transitional favourite.

© Getty Images Central Cee Rapper Central Cee also attended the H&M show, in top-to-toe black with a matching headscarf and shades.

© Getty Images Anaïs Gallagher H! Fashion cover star Anaïs Gallagher was snapped at the H&M show alongside her cousin Lennon.