Paris Couture Week AW25 Street Style: The best dressed guests and celebrities

Fashion fans, brace yourself! Surely the most exciting week in the Fashion Calendar is upon us.

Couture Fashion Week is kicking off in Paris, the City of Light, with attendees rushing to the fashion capital of the world to drink in shows from the masters of design, including Schiaparelli, Chanel and Dior.

Just twice a year, Paris Couture Fashion Week transforms the city into the epicentre of sartorial artistry, celebrating craftsmanship, creativity and exclusivity.

This elite showcase - featuring only a select handful of maisons approved by the Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture—is a living testament to the heritage and future of fashion.



In an age of fast fashion and digital immediacy, couture offers a poetic counterbalance, where each piece is a true labour of love. For attendees, editors and collectors alike, Couture Week is a rarefied realm where fashion becomes walking art.

We've already spotted Dua Lipa and Cardi B amongst the crowds, the former opting for a dramatic white cut out gown while the latter went for bombastic fringing.

So, let's take a look at the best guest dressed of Paris Couture Fashion Week AW25...

© Getty Images Cardi B Looking every inch a high-fashion bombshell, Cardi B opted for incredible sculpted fringing for the Schiaparelli show.

© Getty Images Dua Lipa Surely pop's busiest star Dua Lipa sported an incredible cut-out white gown with epic shoulder pad detail for the Schiaparelli show.

© Getty Images Karol G Colombian singer Karol G looked sensational in an intricately beaded strapless gown for the Schiaparelli show.