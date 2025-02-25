5 London Fashion Week AW25 trends we will all be copying immediately

Only Richard Quinn could make us want to wish summer will be frightfully short lived so we can get stuck into cold weather again. The show’s setting was a winter wonderland that looked like you’d stumbled onto the set of one of your favourite romance movies.

The ensembles followed suit with sequins, corsages and silhouettes that leaned away from the everyday. This is fantasy dressing at its best.

Romance was also high up the agenda at Di Petsa who sent models strutting down the runway in draped finery clutching red roses and a bride accompanied by five strapping young men in skimpy white underwear.