10 Cool-girl Galentine’s gifts for your style-savvy friends

Galentine’s Day is a well-earned ‘holiday’, a moment to celebrate friendships that outlast bad dates and questionable life choices - most commonly linked to our romantic lives.

Think about it. No pressure, no performative romance - just the sheer joy and silliness of being with the people you love. Whether it’s a quiet dinner or a full-blown themed night, February 14 is a reminder that some of the best love stories aren’t always romantic. Plus, it’s the perfect excuse to shower our nearest and dearest with gifts, both touching and trivial.

The best thing about celebrating with the gang as opposed to a potential groom? Gifts don't need to be flashy or ostentatious because they’re not about impressing but honouring the friendships that matter most.

To celebrate Galentine’s this year, we’ve curated a fun, flirtatious selection of gifts to make your girls’ night the greatest yet.

Discover our best buys for your bestie and read on below.

Best cool-girl Galentine’s gifts for your style-savvy friend:

Satin Frill Pyjamas Pink Blue Ribbons Their Nibs Finished with a feminine frill cuff and a bow-clad design that's bang on trend, these satin sleepers will delight any lucky recipient. The perfect addition to any style-lover's night-time routine.

£42.00 AT THEIR NIBS

Gold & Silver Lovers Drop Earrings Chopova Lowena For those with a bigger budget, look to Chopova Lowena. These adorable drop earrings featuring enamelled charms that read 'I love you' will make for a unique, heartfelt addition to their jewellery box.

£350.00 AT SSENSE

Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer Fenty Beauty Ensure they always have the perfect pout with a helping hand from FENTY. The brand's luscious lipgloss is both pretty and practical, complete with a romantic glimmer shine in seven romantic shades. £19.00 AT CULT BEAUTY

Ivy Large Solid Soap Loewe Is designer soap on a string a bit extra? Yes, yes it is. However, it's set to thrill any luxury enthusiast wanting to elevate their home interior. Plus, nothing says love like Loewe. £52.00 AT LOEWE

Jelly Heart Gemstone Charm Bracelet Missoma Kitsch and cute in the extreme, Missoma's colourful bracelet will inject your arm stack with retro allure. Featuring sweet five jelly heart gemstone charms inset on a thick gold-plated chain, the piece boasts hues of rich mango, aqua chalcedony, blue, violet and pink quartz. £149.00 AT MISSOMA

A Pair of Bow Candleholders Tooka ​​

Take your tablescaping skills to new heights with Tooka's gorgeous bow-style candle holders in a ruby red colourway. Dinner parties have never been so chic.

£28.00 AT GLASSETTE

Bow Phone Charm Casetfiy Add some pep to your step whenever you hit the streets with an adorable phone charm. Casetify's bow-dotted option is a practical approach to self-accessorising and comes complete with pretty pearl detailing for all to covet. £38.00 AT CASETIFY

Trophy Wife Cardholder Cowboys of Habit Show them how much you love them with a tongue-in-cheek gift hailing from one of the hottest brands around town. Cowboys of Habit's pink cardholder is a comedic gem of an accessory - ideal for a pal with a stellar sense of humour. £25.00 AT COWBOYS OF HABIT

Eggplant Tumbler Ichendorf Milano A touch naughty? Yes, but that's why we love Ichendorf Milano's cheeky designs. Amp up your kitchen cupboards with a playful tumbler that's bound to spark conversation during at-home dinner parties. £15.99 AT SOUS CHEF

Jennifer Headband ROOP Stretchy headbands are officially back on the sartorial menu - and our pick would by this plaid rendition by Roop. £15.00 AT ROOP

Valentine's Day is one of the most playful events in the calendar, so our picks reflect the flirtatious, fun nature of the day while oozing luxury vibes.

Valentine's Day is one of the most playful events in the calendar, so our picks reflect the flirtatious, fun nature of the day while oozing luxury vibes. Price range: As this is a varied round-up, we've included gems from both the high street and high fashion circles - perfect for all budgets.

