Office Siren: How to achieve the Babygirl-inspired aesthetic

If you’ve spent any time on TikTok as of late, you’ll be aware of the Office Siren movement taking workspaces by storm.

The trend is less about HR approval and more about turning the boardroom into your personal catwalk. Think slinky pencil skirts, barely-buttoned blouses, and heels that clack louder than your ambition. After all, who who says corporate can’t be coquettish?

Several celebrities have toyed with the term. Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber are in the midst of a skinny sunglasses craze, while Billie Eilish and Maisie Williams rarely pass up the opportunity to debut a tailored ensemble with a touch of flair.

Similarly, brands have incorporated geek-chic items into their runway collections. Most notably Saint Laurent, who sent models (including Ms Hadid) down the runway in deliciously slouchy, black tailored sets that served up office-elegance. Mad Men mystique with a contemporary twist.

The trend has come along at just the right time, coinciding with the release of Nicole Kidman’s latest onscreen endeavour Babygirl. Directed by Halina Reijn, the film centres a high-powered CEO, who risks her career and family as she embarks on a passionate, forbidden affair with a much younger intern played by Harris Dickinson.

With a release date of December 25, fans of both scandalous office romance and style are gearing up for a boundary-pushing winter.

Discover the Office Siren essentials below and inject your everyday with a touch of risqué.

Best Office Siren essentials to shop now:

Twist-Front Cotton-Poplin Wrap Shirt LEMAIRE Lightweight yet structured, LEMAIRE's airy cotton-poplin shirt is the perfect blend of chic and sexy. Pair yours with some sharp trousers and heels for an office-friendly look with a twist. £475.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

Lace Primrose Bra Fruity Booty Add a sultry touch of je ne sais quoi to your everyday in-office attire. Fruity Booty's delicate yet uber-comfortable 'Primrose' bra in chocolate lace will add a dash of romance to any suited and booted aesthetic. £50.00 AT FRUITY BOOTY

Striped Suit Jacket Sandro Radiate 90s nostalgic in a chic pinstripe blazer by Sandro. Polished, preppy and playful, this timeless garment will become a hero in your year-round wardrobe. Matching trousers also available. £439.00 AT SANDRO

Eastside Bowling Bag Cos Crafted from buttery smooth leather in black with a streamlined curved design, Cos' on-trend bowling bag is spacious and stylish - a double whammy for days spent deskside. £125.00 AT COS

The Emmy Jimmy Fairly Join the likes of Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber in their love for razor-thin specs. Jimmy Fairly's swish offering are perfect for achieving the It-girl look, most famously popularised by Gisele Bundchen in The Devil Wears Prada. £135.00 AT JIMMY FAIRLY

Heeled Leather Boots Massimo Dutti A classic black boot is an essential in every capsule wardrobe. It can instantly elevate any look and be styled in so many ways, it's a piece you'll get so much wear out of.

£229.99 AT MASSIMO DUTTI

Short Belted Dress Mango Redefine the meaning of office-appropriate in a thoroughly modern mini. Complete with waist-cinching belted detailing and a sleeveless silhouette, this Mango staple will Excel your work wardrobe (excuse the pun.)

Jenna Faux Leather Pencil Skirt Wolford Merge femme fatale themes with 90s chic via this figure-flattering midi skirt by Wolford. Crafted from faux leather, this vegan-friendly staple will team effortlessly with tights and kitten toe heels. For the full Love Actually effect, layer yours with a black turtleneck. £165.00 AT MYTHERESA

Rouge Pur Couture Lipstick Saint Laurent A simple slick of red lippy will turn the most stressful days into the most stylish. Saint Laurent's bold red lipstick promises full coverage in a weightless creamy texture for couture satin look.

£21.60 AT SAINT LAURENT

Millicent Kitten Court Heels Office Put a spring in your step with a pair of Y2K kitten heels complete with a pointed toe and a patent finish. Ready to take you from office to bar in a jiffy. £45.99 AT OFFICE

