7 slogan tops to shop for spring/summer 2025

No garment makes a statement quite like the slogan tee. As one of fashion’s most direct forms of self-expression, slogan tops - whether cropped, cami-style, or oversized - offer a carefree way to signal identity, mood, or irony.

A Y2K classic, they defined the era’s brashness: Britney Spears told us to ‘Dump Him,’ Paris Hilton begged fans to ‘Stop Being So Desperate,’ and Kim Kardashian coyly claimed she ‘Likes Nerds.’ These tees were a flamboyant response to minimalism, a tongue-in-cheek rebellion that still resonates with Gen Z today.

In recent years, they’ve reemerged with new cultural charge. Hailey Bieber's ‘Nepo Baby’ tee turned heads and triggered debate, poking the bear of nepotism discourse with Instagram-ready irony. Dior’s Maria Grazia Chiuri drew both praise and criticism for her £580 ‘We Should All Be Feminists’ shirts - provocative in message, controversial in execution.

Now, in 2025, the trend feels freshly potent. From Loewe’s ‘I Told Ya’ tees, catapulted into the spotlight by Challengers stars Zendaya and Josh O’Connor, to Olivia Rodrigo’s lyric-laced ensembles and Sabrina Carpenter’s Coachella moment in a ‘Jesus Was A Carpenter’ top, the slogan tee is having a pop culture renaissance. In an era of caution, it’s a rare space to speak freely - without always being taken seriously.

Discover the best slogan tops to shop this season and inject your spring/summer wardrobe with some statement-making magic.

Best slogan tops to shop for SS25:

Career Girl Long Sleeve T-shirt Paris Georgia Crafted from 100 per cent cotton, Paris Georgia's 'Career Girl' long sleeve is swiftly becoming an It-girl staple. Made in collaboration with artist Joe Sweeney, the garment comes in several colourways to suit all. £95.00 AT PARIS GEORGIA

Printed Cotton-Blend Jersey T-Shirt Loewe Loewe's 'Holywood' is an essential for the wannabe Valley Girls among us. Available in two colourways with raglan sleeves and a close fit, the piece ironically references the famed Hollywood sign the Los Angeles hills. £425.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

Hero Complex Slogan-Print Stretch-Jersey Tank Top Cowboys of Habit Another cool girl brand to have firmly on your radar is Cowboys of Habit. This electric blue tank is the perfect statement piece for casual wear, especially when teamed with jeans a slouchy hobo bag. £85.00 AT SELFRIDGES

Protect The Dolls T-Shirt Conner Ives Conner Ives' Protect the Dolls T-shirt, worn by stars including Troye Sivan, is a powerful political statement. Simple yet effective, all proceeds of the garment will be donated to Trans Lifeline, a vital trans-led charity offering essential support and resources to the trans community. £75.00 AT CONNER IVES

Home Grown Thermal Geordie Campbell *British Boy Carefully crafted from 100 per cent cotton, this slogan long sleeve by emerging designer Geordie Campbell *British Boy is a must-have for those who hold home close to their heart. Made in London, the unisex piece exudes nostalgia with a casual yet timeless twist. £195.00 AT GEORDIE CAMPELL *BRITISH BOY

Recreation Sweatshirt Bode Bode's Recreation Sweatshirt draws inspiration from a 1970s collegiate kinesiology tee. Constructed with 10 per cent cotton, this cropped crewneck offers a vintage aesthetic with a contemporary edge.

£480.00 AT FARFETCH

Californian Gril Hoodie Praying Praying's tongue-in-cheek hoodie (a play on the LA influencer stereotype) features a velour finish in chocolate and a zip-up design. Crafted from soft cotton, it offers both comfort and style - an ironic piece for those embracing Y2K aesthetics.

£111.00 AT PRAYING

How we chose:

Style: While each item selected displays a playful slogan, we've included a range of designs spanning cotton tees to knits for an uber-shoppable assortment.

Price: This round-up included well-crafted pieces from independent labels to designer finds with the price tags to match.

