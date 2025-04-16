7 slogan tops to shop for spring/summer 2025

No garment makes a statement quite like the slogan tee. As one of fashion’s most direct forms of self-expression, slogan tops - whether cropped, cami-style, or oversized - offer a carefree way to signal identity, mood, or irony.
A Y2K classic, they defined the era’s brashness: Britney Spears told us to ‘Dump Him,’ Paris Hilton begged fans to ‘Stop Being So Desperate,’ and Kim Kardashian coyly claimed she ‘Likes Nerds.’ These tees were a flamboyant response to minimalism, a tongue-in-cheek rebellion that still resonates with Gen Z today.
In recent years, they’ve reemerged with new cultural charge. Hailey Bieber's ‘Nepo Baby’ tee turned heads and triggered debate, poking the bear of nepotism discourse with Instagram-ready irony. Dior’s Maria Grazia Chiuri drew both praise and criticism for her £580 ‘We Should All Be Feminists’ shirts - provocative in message, controversial in execution.
Now, in 2025, the trend feels freshly potent. From Loewe’s ‘I Told Ya’ tees, catapulted into the spotlight by Challengers stars Zendaya and Josh O’Connor, to Olivia Rodrigo’s lyric-laced ensembles and Sabrina Carpenter’s Coachella moment in a ‘Jesus Was A Carpenter’ top, the slogan tee is having a pop culture renaissance. In an era of caution, it’s a rare space to speak freely - without always being taken seriously.
Discover the best slogan tops to shop this season and inject your spring/summer wardrobe with some statement-making magic.
Best slogan tops to shop for SS25:
How we chose:
Style: While each item selected displays a playful slogan, we've included a range of designs spanning cotton tees to knits for an uber-shoppable assortment.
Price: This round-up included well-crafted pieces from independent labels to designer finds with the price tags to match.
