Embellished denim: The 10 chicest pieces to buy now

Ah the humble pair of jeans. There aren’t many items of clothing that we would happily share with our dad, however in this iteration, he might not be too keen.

Crystal-embellished fringing was spied on jeans at Stella McCartney SS24, while Isabel Marant’s delicate embroidery atop denim shirts gave a translucent spider-web effect. Turns out, adding some pizazz to your denim isn’t just for Christmas…

© Launchmetrics Stella McCartney SS24 © Launchmetrics Isabel Marant SS24

Whether you sit at the Dolly Parton end of the spectrum (more is more is more etc…) or you prefer to flirt with subtlety, simply team your denim piece of choice with a crisp t-shirt and you’re good to go.

The easiest recipe for a spot of day-to-night magic that would look as at home on a first date as it would for an 11am catch up with Janet from accounts. Consider us sold.

© Getty Crystal pockets and purple feather sleeves are fit for Copenhagen Fashion Week, as spotted on Grece Ghanem. © Getty Neat as a pin studs, spotted outside the Off-White AW24 show in Paris.

How to decorate your jeans:

One of our favourite things about beaded denim is that if you’re inclined to dabble in a bit of arts and crafts, you can rustle up something quite spectacular at home. Just pick your poison: glue-on rhinestones, individually stitched-on pearls or sequins, or even something less jazz-hands like studs. You could even try painting your denim pieces using fabric paint.

The 10 best embellished denim pieces to shop now:

How we chose:

Aesthetic: As spring lurches into full swing, I've picked pieces that will dazzle in the British sunshine (bit of an oxymoron that), but that can also be toned down with staples like trainers or a blazer.

Price: I've selected items from a wide range of price points to try and suit most budgets, without compromising on quality.

Why you should trust me?

Working in fashion is simultaneously the best and worst thing that’s ever happened to me because spending all day surrounded by gorgeous pieces and trends lit a fire under my (already substantial) shopping habit. I love to shop. I live to shop. In a previous life, I worked in Personal Shopping, and I’m the person to take out with you if you want to be wholeheartedly talked into a purchase.

