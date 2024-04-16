Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Embellished denim: The 10 chicest pieces you can buy now
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! Fashion at:

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Embellished denim: The 10 chicest pieces to buy now

Jeans have had one hell of a makeover

2 minutes ago
A guest wears light blue denim decorated jacket with matching jeans, outside Off-White, during the Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024/2025 as part of Paris Fashion Week on February 29, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images)
Clare Pennington
Style Writer
Share this:

Ah the humble pair of jeans. There aren’t many items of clothing that we would happily share with our dad, however in this iteration, he might not be too keen.

Crystal-embellished fringing was spied on jeans at Stella McCartney SS24, while Isabel Marant’s delicate embroidery atop denim shirts gave a translucent spider-web effect. Turns out, adding some pizazz to your denim isn’t just for Christmas…

Stella McCartney SS24© Launchmetrics
Stella McCartney SS24
Isabel Marant SS24© Launchmetrics
Isabel Marant SS24

Whether you sit at the Dolly Parton end of the spectrum (more is more is more etc…) or you prefer to flirt with subtlety, simply team your denim piece of choice with a crisp t-shirt and you’re good to go. 

The easiest recipe for a spot of day-to-night magic that would look as at home on a first date as it would for an 11am catch up with Janet from accounts. Consider us sold.

MORE: What to wear with white jeans this season, for every mood

RELATED: Katie Holmes' double denim ensemble is perfect for spring

Crystal pockets and purple feather sleeves are fit for Copenhagen Fashion Week, as spotted on Grece Ghanem.© Getty
Crystal pockets and purple feather sleeves are fit for Copenhagen Fashion Week, as spotted on Grece Ghanem.
Neat as a pin studs, spotted outside the Off-White AW24 show in Paris. © Getty
Neat as a pin studs, spotted outside the Off-White AW24 show in Paris.

How to decorate your jeans:

One of our favourite things about beaded denim is that if you’re inclined to dabble in a bit of arts and crafts, you can rustle up something quite spectacular at home. Just pick your poison: glue-on rhinestones, individually stitched-on pearls or sequins, or even something less jazz-hands like studs. You could even try painting your denim pieces using fabric paint.

@ooooo.livia

Replying to @o l i v i a @Mina Gerges you are a legend this was the perfect outfit thank uuuu #renaissanceworldtour #clothingdiys #renaissanceoutfitinspo #renaissancephilly

♬ ALIEN SUPERSTAR - Beyoncé

The 10 best embellished denim pieces to shop now:

  • Rhinestone Embellished Jeans

    H&M

    Who doesn't love a loose fit jean? Even better with a stonking wide leg, as seen here.  

  • Nelson Embellished Fitted Denim Jacket

    alice + olivia

    This colour is fittingly named Rockstar Blue, this neat jacket is cropped, slim and perfect party fare. 

  • Blue Embellished Denim Top

    Self-Portrait

    A perfect boxy fit to counteract the rhinestone embellishment. I'll take the matching jeans too please. 

  • Cary High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans

    Reformation

    Not everyone wants to go down the bedazzled route, and these slick studded jeans are just the ticket. 

  • Mini Denim Kensington Bag

    Kurt Geiger

    No one does bombastic bags like Kurt Geiger, and this denim baby is certainly no exception. 

  • Teddie Embellished Denim Blazer

    Amy Lynn

    Who said blazers have to be basic? This sparkly number is single-breasted but double-fun!

  • Rhinestone Embellished Denim Shorts

    Sandro

    There's nothing I love more than an elasticated waistband. Except excessively lavish rhinestone application, of course. 

  • Blue Denim Sequin Detail Crop Trophy Jacket

    River Island

    Thanks to the crew neckline and cropped fit this jacket looks far more luxurious than its price point would suggest.

  • Montel Sandal Blue Denim

    Steve Madden

    Even your shoes aren't safe from this trend. Dad sandals meets denim via a quick trip to the bedazzling station. 

  • Shania Mini Skirt

    Show Me Your Mumu

    Yee-ha! Giving cowboy cool, aka the look of Summer 24. 

How we chose:

Aesthetic: As spring lurches into full swing, I've picked pieces that will dazzle in the British sunshine (bit of an oxymoron that), but that can also be toned down with staples like trainers or a blazer. 

Price: I've selected items from a wide range of price points to try and suit most budgets, without compromising on quality. 

Why you should trust me?

Working in fashion is simultaneously the best and worst thing that’s ever happened to me because spending all day surrounded by gorgeous pieces and trends  lit a fire under my (already substantial) shopping habit. I love to shop. I live to shop. In a previous life, I worked in Personal Shopping, and I’m the person to take out with you if you want to be wholeheartedly talked into a purchase. 

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Other Topics

More The Wish List

See more