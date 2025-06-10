Best printed dresses for summer: Pucci, Rixo and more

They say life is better in technicolour - and there’s no better way to animate your wardrobe than with a dazzling print or two.
Prints are a vibrant celebration of style, particularly perfect for lifting the wardrobe in summer. As the weather brightens, so too should our wardrobes - and nothing does that better than bold, expressive prints.
Iconic fashion houses have long embraced this aesthetic. Emilio Pucci is famed for the Marmo print, a swirling kaleidoscope of colour that exudes carefree glamour. Dolce & Gabbana’s romantic rose and zesty lemon motifs evoke the lush gardens and orchards of Sicily, infusing outfits with Mediterranean charm. Erdem consistently reimagines florals with a painterly softness, ideal for feminine summer dressing.
For those who gravitate toward the striking and untamed, Roberto Cavalli’s signature animal prints offer a fierce, sultry edge. Versace takes a different route to opulence with oceanic prints, starfish, sirens and coral, bringing beachside luxury to life. Meanwhile, Etro’s bohemian paisley designs carry a sense of wanderlust, their intricate details primed for sun-drenched escapes.
A handful of independent brands have also carved out a reputation because of their signature prints. Farm Rio and Alemais have nailed the ‘Caribbean-Chic’ vibe with their palm tree peppered collections, while Fruity Booty and Susamusa have reimagined timeless polak dots as cool-girl staples.
Wherever design takes your fancy, there are ample prints to play with this summer. Discover our favourite printed dresses below and step into the season in style.
Best printed dresses for SS25:
Printed Silk Crepe De Chine Maxi Dress
Pucci
Pucci is always our first port of call when it comes to summer prints. Featuring the designer's archival 'Orchidee' print, this mesmerising silk slip dress will become a lifelong staple in your luxury holiday wardrobe.
Bondi Silk Midi Dress
Rixo
Rixo is brimming with sweet yet sensual prints to kickstart your summer in style. Our favourite? The Ibiza Night Sunset design, which is primed to infuse your dress collection with a hard-hitting dose of playful pink flair.
Animal-Print Dress with Draped Neckline
Mango
Look beautiful without breaking the bank. Mango's affordable zebra-print midi is a striking Y2K-inspired pick - ready to take you from beach club to bar with ease.
Sweet Bloom Linen-Blend Midi Dress
Farm Rio
Tap into tropical motifs with a helping hand fro Farm Rio. The brand is saturated with delightful summer prints that champion 'Caribbean-Chic' - ideal for sun-drunk holidays in far flung destinations.
Printed Halterneck Maxi Dress
Dries Van Noten
If you're searching for the crème de la crème of dazzling prints, look no further than Dries Van Noten. The iconic Belgian designer is revered for his ability to toy with prints - as evidenced in this luxurious halterneck number that will pack a visual punch wherever you go.
Lilo Mini Dress
Damson Madder
Crafted from 100 per cent organic cotton, Damson Madder's spotted delight of a dress is a Gen Z dream. Polka dot print meets sweet ruching and a voluminous silhouette to create a charming choice for playful dressers.
Celine Polka Dress
Fruity Booty
Slinky and sophisticated in equal measure, Fruity Booty's Celine dress is another perfect polka dot pick. A silky cut and halterneck silhouette make for a feline fit - ideal for off-duty city strolling in the summer.
Jovanna Dress
Rat & Boa
Beautifully fluid with draping all over, Rat & Boa's Jovanna dress is a date night dream. The rich golden hues of the maxi slip pair seamlessly with chunky gold jewels, ensuring your next night out on the town is your most stylish yet.
Cornflower Aster Harper Dress
Pink City Prints
The Harper Dress offers a delightful, nostalgic aesthetic with its gentle flutter sleeves and smocked bodice. Crafted from organic cotton, this hand-printed design in soft cornflower blue radiates girlish glee for those in search of an office-friendly find.
Alivia Midi Dress
Malina
Ready for raceday and wedding season alike, Malina's Alvia dress exudes summer sophistication. The butter yellow hue is band on trend for 2025, while the softly blooming peony print and raised neckline add a touch of classic glamour.
Collage Lingerie Midi Dress
Desigual
Say it loud and proud with Desigual's unmissable graphic slip. Not only does the statement piece champion the coveted underwear-as-outerwear trend, but it also acts as the chicest conversation starter thanks to its head-turning collage design and slinky cut.
How we chose:
Style: We've selected an array of printed picks spanning mini silhouettes to maxi cuts - but admittedly, we do love a slinky 90s printed slip.
Price: From Mango to Pucci, we've included a range of brands to suit all budgets.
