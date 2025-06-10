Best printed dresses for summer: Pucci, Rixo and more

They say life is better in technicolour - and there’s no better way to animate your wardrobe than with a dazzling print or two.

Prints are a vibrant celebration of style, particularly perfect for lifting the wardrobe in summer. As the weather brightens, so too should our wardrobes - and nothing does that better than bold, expressive prints.

Iconic fashion houses have long embraced this aesthetic. Emilio Pucci is famed for the Marmo print, a swirling kaleidoscope of colour that exudes carefree glamour. Dolce & Gabbana’s romantic rose and zesty lemon motifs evoke the lush gardens and orchards of Sicily, infusing outfits with Mediterranean charm. Erdem consistently reimagines florals with a painterly softness, ideal for feminine summer dressing.

For those who gravitate toward the striking and untamed, Roberto Cavalli’s signature animal prints offer a fierce, sultry edge. Versace takes a different route to opulence with oceanic prints, starfish, sirens and coral, bringing beachside luxury to life. Meanwhile, Etro’s bohemian paisley designs carry a sense of wanderlust, their intricate details primed for sun-drenched escapes.

A handful of independent brands have also carved out a reputation because of their signature prints. Farm Rio and Alemais have nailed the ‘Caribbean-Chic’ vibe with their palm tree peppered collections, while Fruity Booty and Susamusa have reimagined timeless polak dots as cool-girl staples.

© Getty Images Pucci SS07 © Getty Images Cavalli SS07

© Getty Images Richard Quin AW22 © Getty Images Dolce & Gabbana SS25

Wherever design takes your fancy, there are ample prints to play with this summer. Discover our favourite printed dresses below and step into the season in style.

Best printed dresses for SS25:

Printed Silk Crepe De Chine Maxi Dress Pucci Pucci is always our first port of call when it comes to summer prints. Featuring the designer's archival 'Orchidee' print, this mesmerising silk slip dress will become a lifelong staple in your luxury holiday wardrobe. £920.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

Bondi Silk Midi Dress Rixo Rixo is brimming with sweet yet sensual prints to kickstart your summer in style. Our favourite? The Ibiza Night Sunset design, which is primed to infuse your dress collection with a hard-hitting dose of playful pink flair. £285.00 AT RIXO

Animal-Print Dress with Draped Neckline Mango Look beautiful without breaking the bank. Mango's affordable zebra-print midi is a striking Y2K-inspired pick - ready to take you from beach club to bar with ease. £35.99 AT MANGO

Sweet Bloom Linen-Blend Midi Dress Farm Rio Tap into tropical motifs with a helping hand fro Farm Rio. The brand is saturated with delightful summer prints that champion 'Caribbean-Chic' - ideal for sun-drunk holidays in far flung destinations. £196.00 AT MYTHERESA

Printed Halterneck Maxi Dress Dries Van Noten If you're searching for the crème de la crème of dazzling prints, look no further than Dries Van Noten. The iconic Belgian designer is revered for his ability to toy with prints - as evidenced in this luxurious halterneck number that will pack a visual punch wherever you go. £1,025.00 AT MYTHERESA

Lilo Mini Dress Damson Madder Crafted from 100 per cent organic cotton, Damson Madder's spotted delight of a dress is a Gen Z dream. Polka dot print meets sweet ruching and a voluminous silhouette to create a charming choice for playful dressers.

£75.00 AT DAMSON MADDER

Celine Polka Dress Fruity Booty Slinky and sophisticated in equal measure, Fruity Booty's Celine dress is another perfect polka dot pick. A silky cut and halterneck silhouette make for a feline fit - ideal for off-duty city strolling in the summer. £100.00 AT FRUITY BOOTY

Jovanna Dress Rat & Boa Beautifully fluid with draping all over, Rat & Boa's Jovanna dress is a date night dream. The rich golden hues of the maxi slip pair seamlessly with chunky gold jewels, ensuring your next night out on the town is your most stylish yet. £245.00 AT RAT & BOA

Cornflower Aster Harper Dress Pink City Prints The Harper Dress offers a delightful, nostalgic aesthetic with its gentle flutter sleeves and smocked bodice. Crafted from organic cotton, this hand-printed design in soft cornflower blue radiates girlish glee for those in search of an office-friendly find. £190.00 AT PINK CITY PRINTS

Alivia Midi Dress Malina Ready for raceday and wedding season alike, Malina's Alvia dress exudes summer sophistication. The butter yellow hue is band on trend for 2025, while the softly blooming peony print and raised neckline add a touch of classic glamour. £445.00 AT MALINA

Collage Lingerie Midi Dress Desigual Say it loud and proud with Desigual's unmissable graphic slip. Not only does the statement piece champion the coveted underwear-as-outerwear trend, but it also acts as the chicest conversation starter thanks to its head-turning collage design and slinky cut. £72.00 AT DESIGUAL

How we chose:

Style : We've selected an array of printed picks spanning mini silhouettes to maxi cuts - but admittedly, we do love a slinky 90s printed slip.

Price: From Mango to Pucci, we've included a range of brands to suit all budgets.

