Best metallic bags to wear year-round: Balenciaga, Coperni and more

Futurism and fashion go way back. From Paco Rabanne’s iconic space-age designs that reflected the zeitgeist of the 1960s to the revival of Moon Boots for everyday wear, the style sphere has always held a candle for otherworldly themes.

Perhaps the simplest way to embrace futuristic fashion is with a metallic handbag. Readily available and ever-trending, an iridescent accessory will never fail to capture the attention of fellow fashion enthusiasts.

Brands such as Louis Vuitton, Acne Studios, Miu Miu and Issey Miyake have all toyed with sci-fi themes, incorporating metallic palettes into their ready-to-wear and runway collections. Balenciaga’s Le City Bag (a true Noughties relic), Marc Jacobs’ Le Sac and Coperni’s Swipe Bag are a mere handful of metallic gems that have garnered a cult following across the years, proving that intergalactic arm candy will always pack a punch.

© Getty Images Nina Sandbech wearing a gold Coperni Swipe Bag

Naturally, the high street caught on, with household names spanning Mango to M&S quickly jumping on the bandwagon. Shimmering leathers, contemporary nylon and heavyweight chainmail (a Rabanne house signature) started to pepper the shelves of high street and high fashion stores, ready to orbit the streets of London.

Discover the best metallic bags for spring/summer 2025 and inject your accessories arsenal with a touch of space-age chic.

Best metallic bags to wear year-round:



Kerala 25 Small Metallic Leather Shoulder Bag Chloé The Chloé Kerala 25 is a compact, metallic leather shoulder bag with a retro silhouette, gold-tone hook closure, and Italian craftsmanship - perfect for elevating everyday style with a hint of glamour. £1,490.00 AT MYTHERESA

Bow Detail Metallic Leather Shoulder Bag Acne Studios A pop of pastel goes a long way. Armed with Acne Studios' Bow Detail Metallic Leather Shoulder Bag and you'll never fail to command attention. Featuring a lavender purple hue and a kitsch, on-trend design, this vibrant gem is ideal for day-to-night transitions.

£850.00 AT MYTHERESA

Moonbag Metallic Leather Clutch Eéra Lime green is here to stay - and this slouch-tastic gem by Eéra is primed for sleek in-office wear and European staycays. With this luxury leather goodie hooked over your arm, you will never struggle to conjure up colourful elegance with ease. £373.00 AT MYTHERESA

The Sack Mini Metallic Leather Top Handle Bag Marc Jacobs The Marc Jacobs The Sack Mini Metallic Leather Top Handle Bag in silver is a futuristic fashion statement. Its sleek metallic finish and minimalist design evoke a space-age aesthetic, while the compact size and top handle offer practicality. The bag's clean lines and reflective surface make it a standout accessory for those embracing avant-garde style. £350.00 AT MARC JACOBS

Silver 'Le City' Mini Bag Balenciaga A true luxury for those seeking a modern edge, Balenciaga's ever-popular Le City bag in silver is primed for Noughties enthusiasts. Crafted from crinkled lambskin and complete with all-over stud detailing, this extravagant yet playful purchase is an heirloom in the making.

£1,450.00 AT SSENSE

Swipe Mini Bag Coperni Inspired by the iPhone's swipe-to-unlock icon, Coperni's celebrity-adored Swipe bag merges futuristic aesthetics with everyday functionality. Compact yet striking, it's perfect for those looking to add a touch of innovation to their ensemble. Why not go for gold?

£245.00 AT HARVEY NICHOLS

Silver Mini Bou Bag Ganni Infuse your everyday wardrobe with a touch of Scandi chic. Ganni's beloved Bou Bag in silver is perfect for housing all the essentials - plus makes for a timeless yet contemporary accessory to elevate your arsenal. Add some charms for a Y2K twist. £345.00 AT GANNI

Nyssa Puffer Duffel Crossbody Mini Rains The epitome of utilitarian-chic, Rain's puffed silver duffel is a genderless gem for all low-key occasions. Whether gearing up for festival season or jetting off for a summertime city break, this practical piece has got you covered. Its pillowy, waterproof PU design offers both style and durability in equal measure. £109.00 AT RAINS

Women's Twin Bag Metallic Sandy Liang Think pink with a helping hand fro Sandy Liang. This youthful, exuberant jewel is geared towards the girly girls - complete with a buttery leather finish, a curved silhouette, an elongated zipper pull and embossed logo detailing. We'd pair ours with a white frock and let the piece take centre stage.

£395.00 AT DOVER STREET MARKET

Chainmail Bag Burberry Fresh off the runway, this Burberry beauty is a high-end keepsake that boasts a stunning chainmail design. Cue the brand's signature Nova check crafted from glimmering green metal hardware with gold handle detailing. A seasonal staple that sets to entice fashion lovers. £1,390.00 AT BURBERRY

How we chose:

Style : We've selected an array of style-forward metallic pieces featuring mesmerising metallic shades for all.

: We've selected an array of style-forward metallic pieces featuring mesmerising metallic shades for all. Price: From high fashion to high street, our curation covers a wide range of price points.

