Best metallic bags to wear year-round: Balenciaga, Coperni and more
Fer Millan Delaroiere seen wearing a transparent glitter sequins dress with a blue shiny bag, white socks and white plateau heels © Getty Images

From Coperni’s Swipe to Balenciaga's Le City, explore the space-age silhouettes shaping SS25’s must-have bags

Tania Leslau
Fashion features writer
2 minutes ago
Futurism and fashion go way back. From Paco Rabanne’s iconic space-age designs that reflected the zeitgeist of the 1960s to the revival of Moon Boots for everyday wear, the style sphere has always held a candle for otherworldly themes.

Perhaps the simplest way to embrace futuristic fashion is with a metallic handbag. Readily available and ever-trending, an iridescent accessory will never fail to capture the attention of fellow fashion enthusiasts.

Brands such as Louis Vuitton, Acne Studios, Miu Miu and Issey Miyake have all toyed with sci-fi themes, incorporating metallic palettes into their ready-to-wear and runway collections. Balenciaga’s Le City Bag (a true Noughties relic), Marc Jacobs’ Le Sac and Coperni’s Swipe Bag are a mere handful of metallic gems that have garnered a cult following across the years, proving that intergalactic arm candy will always pack a punch. 

Nina Sandbech wearing a gold Coperni Swipe Bag© Getty Images
Nina Sandbech wearing a gold Coperni Swipe Bag

Naturally, the high street caught on, with household names spanning Mango to M&S quickly jumping on the bandwagon. Shimmering leathers, contemporary nylon and heavyweight chainmail (a Rabanne house signature) started to pepper the shelves of high street and high fashion stores, ready to orbit the streets of London. 

Discover the best metallic bags for spring/summer 2025 and inject your accessories arsenal with a touch of space-age chic. 

Best metallic bags to wear year-round:

  • Kerala 25 Small metallic leather shoulder bag BY CHLOE

    Kerala 25 Small Metallic Leather Shoulder Bag

    Chloé

    The Chloé Kerala 25 is a compact, metallic leather shoulder bag with a retro silhouette, gold-tone hook closure, and Italian craftsmanship - perfect for elevating everyday style with a hint of glamour.

  • Bow-detail metallic leather shoulder bag by acne studios

    Bow Detail Metallic Leather Shoulder Bag

    Acne Studios

    A pop of pastel goes a long way. Armed with Acne Studios' Bow Detail Metallic Leather Shoulder Bag and you'll never fail to command attention. Featuring a lavender purple hue and a kitsch, on-trend design, this vibrant gem is ideal for day-to-night transitions. 

  • Moonbag metallic leather clutch in green

    Moonbag Metallic Leather Clutch

    Eéra

    Lime green is here to stay - and this slouch-tastic gem by Eéra is primed for sleek in-office wear and European staycays. With this luxury leather goodie hooked over your arm, you will never struggle to conjure up colourful elegance with ease. 

  • The Sack mini metallic leather top handle bag by marc jacobs

    The Sack Mini Metallic Leather Top Handle Bag

    Marc Jacobs

    The Marc Jacobs The Sack Mini Metallic Leather Top Handle Bag in silver is a futuristic fashion statement. Its sleek metallic finish and minimalist design evoke a space-age aesthetic, while the compact size and top handle offer practicality. The bag's clean lines and reflective surface make it a standout accessory for those embracing avant-garde style.

  • balenciaga Silver 'Le City' Mini Bag

    Silver 'Le City' Mini Bag

    Balenciaga

    A true luxury for those seeking a modern edge, Balenciaga's ever-popular Le City bag in silver is primed for Noughties enthusiasts. Crafted from crinkled lambskin and complete with all-over stud detailing, this extravagant yet playful purchase is an heirloom in the making. 

  • Swipe mini BY COPERNI IN GOLD

    Swipe Mini Bag

    Coperni

    Inspired by the iPhone's swipe-to-unlock icon, Coperni's celebrity-adored Swipe bag merges futuristic aesthetics with everyday functionality. Compact yet striking, it's perfect for those looking to add a touch of innovation to their ensemble. Why not go for gold?

  • Silver Mini Ganni Bou Bag

    Silver Mini Bou Bag

    Ganni

    Infuse your everyday wardrobe with a touch of Scandi chic. Ganni's beloved Bou Bag in silver is perfect for housing all the essentials - plus makes for a timeless yet contemporary accessory to elevate your arsenal. Add some charms for a Y2K twist.

  • Nyssa Puffer Duffel Crossbody Mini by rains

    Nyssa Puffer Duffel Crossbody Mini

    Rains

    The epitome of utilitarian-chic, Rain's puffed silver duffel is a genderless gem for all low-key occasions. Whether gearing up for festival season or jetting off for a summertime city break, this practical piece has got you covered. Its pillowy, waterproof PU design offers both style and durability in equal measure. 

  • sandy liang Women's Twin Bag Metallic

    Women's Twin Bag Metallic

    Sandy Liang

    Think pink with a helping hand fro Sandy Liang. This youthful, exuberant jewel is geared towards the girly girls - complete with a buttery leather finish, a curved silhouette, an elongated zipper pull and embossed logo detailing. We'd pair ours with a white frock and let the piece take centre stage. 

  • burberry chainmail bag in green tartan

    Chainmail Bag

    Burberry

    Fresh off the runway, this Burberry beauty is a high-end keepsake that boasts a stunning chainmail design. Cue the brand's signature Nova check crafted from glimmering green metal hardware with gold handle detailing. A seasonal staple that sets to entice fashion lovers.

How we chose:

  • Style: We've selected an array of style-forward metallic pieces featuring mesmerising metallic shades for all.
  • Price: From high fashion to high street, our curation covers a wide range of price points.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

