Kate and Gerry McCann's family refuge 18 years on from Madeleine's disappearance

Kate and Gerry McCann face their daughter Madeleine McCann's 22nd birthday on 12 May, and they still have no answers regarding her disappearance.

When Kate and Gerry's eldest daughter went missing, they were on holiday at the Algarve resort of Praia da Luz, taking a break from their normal life back in Rothley in Leicestershire. So, where do the parents of Madeleine McCann live now, 18 years after their daughter went missing?

The couple still reside in the same property where they lived when their world turned upside down during that fateful holiday. The couple live there with their twin children Sean and Amelie, who are now 19. Here's everything you need to know...

It has been pictured from the outside, revealing it is a brick-built structure with Georgian-style windows and a separate two-car garage. Their driveway is blocked off by a large countryside wooden gate ,and there's a post box on the exterior pillar.

Their large brown front door has two lantern lights on either side, and the outside has been decorated with plants in pots on the patio.

We have been unable to see inside the McCann household as neither Gerry nor Kate has social media, but the exterior would suggest it is classic and immaculate.

Rothley is a sleepy village known for its wine estate and castle, and it has two village greens and a local pub.

The surrounding area forms a close-knit community, and the villagers were all affected by Madeleine's shock disappearance. Speaking to the BBC, neighbour Barbara Stevenson said: "I think the whole area was affected by it because you always think what would happen if that was one of your children or grandchildren."

Kate and Gerry still share updates on their Find Madeleine website, and one of the sections reads: "Why do we continue?" and the points listed are: "There is absolutely nothing to suggest that Madeleine has been harmed. Madeleine is still missing, and someone needs to be looking for her. She is young and vulnerable and needs our help. We love her dearly and miss her beyond words."

Kate and Gerry's second heartache

The couple are pleased to find any glimmer of hope, but Julia Wandelt's claims caused them more heartache. The young Polish woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann, Julia Wandelt, has been arrested and charged on suspicion of stalking and harassment of Kate and Gerry McCann.

According to Sky News, she has been accused of causing serious alarm or distress to the couple between 2 May 2024 and 15 February 2025.