Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen's incredible home is fit for royalty - see inside

Chloe Best
Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen has been a regular fixture on our TV screens for 20 years thanks to his role on shows including Changing Rooms, and as a guest judge on Fearne Cotton's show Interior Design Masters. The interior designer has become known for his opulent style and penchant for maximalism, so it should come as little surprise that he owns a fabulous country retreat in the Cotswolds, where he lives with his wife Jackie.

Although he is an interior designer, it appears that Laurence's garden is his pride and joy judging by his regular Instagram posts showing the pristine lawns, courtyard, and water feature outside his property. And we can see why! Both the house and its grounds are beautiful. Take a look through the gallery to see more of where Laurence lives…

Loading the player...
WATCH: Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen gives a tour inside epic home

Laurence's dining room features printed wallpaper and aged wooden furniture that has been painted sky blue. Rattan-back chairs with cabriole frames are in keeping with the majestic feel of the home.

For Christmas, Laurence added ornate candleabras and colourful floral and fruit displays set up on the table.

In the hallway, Laurence has a cabriole console table with matching chairs upholstered in a floral fabric. The walls have intricate carvings running along the top edges.

Green and white floral wallpaper adds character to the kitchen, while Laurence's vintage collection of furniture continues with a navy blue chest of drawers with metallic bronze accents.

Laurence and his wife appear to enjoy entertaining at their home – and what a stunning setting they have for al fresco dinner parties. The couple set up a long table for 30 guests in their back garden that was lit by candles.

For another more intimate gathering, they set up a smaller dining table out on the patio, which had been perfectly laid with napkins presented in glasses and plants on the table.

Lucky Laurence has this water feature in his own back garden. "As much as I love working in Australia, my garden is always worth popping back for… even in February," he captioned this photo.

The house still has its original period features, including a fireplace with built-in shelving on either side. Laurence revealed that he had bought some extra special decorations to go on top of the mantelpiece – a pair of parrot ornaments from TK Maxx.

Laurence has lots of framed artwork on the walls throughout his home, along with a quirky finishing touch, a pineapple-shaped wall light.

