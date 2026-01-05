This celebrity psychic has great advice for conquering 2026

When it comes to setting midlife goals in 2026, there is no one better placed to help achieve them than A-List psychic Laura Day.

As a New York Times bestselling author of six novels including her latest The Prism: Seven Steps To Heal Your Past And Transform Your Future, Laura has also guided two Hollywood powerhouses Demi Moore and Nicole Kidman through incredible second act pivots.

In this week’s episode of the Second Act podcast, Laura, who also works with billion dollar companies, shares tools from The Prism that she uses with high-profile clients to achieve goals in love, career, relationships in 2026. Her mantra is to “Make yourself the hero of your own story. Making a small change that isn't part of the old you, changes everything.”

During the podcast, Laura opens up about lessons long-term friends Nicole Kidman, who split from husband Keith Urban last year, and Demi Moore have taught her over the years.

“One of the things that I love about both of them,” says Laura, “Is they give voice to things that I think as women, we have trouble giving voice to. Like the reason we stay in relationships that might be difficult and not in our best interests, or the challenges of raising children and working, the hurt that comes from kind of an unfair standard that women are held to.

Laura Day with Second Act's Ateh Jewel

“Their second acts have been incredible. And the honesty that they've both shown in those painful transitional phases I really admire. One of the things I hate about self-help is the idea that you click your heels three times and you're in Kansas, or some of us have it figured out.

“We're all struggling and we're all succeeding. Even if it's just meeting another day.”

It was during her own second act that Laura first found global fame. After splitting from her son’s father after 16 years, she landed a life-changing book deal for Practical Intuition, which Demi championed on Oprah Winfrey. “I never wanted to be known as a psychic, I felt shame,” says Laura. “I didn’t know I could make a career out of it.”

“Demi is more woowoo than I am,” she adds of her friend of over 30 years. “I'm very hard facts, hard data, even with intuition. But Demi is much more holistic.

“I was having a hard time. And she said, ‘don't ask, why is this happening to me? But what is this doing for me?’ At the time I was like, ‘oh, be quiet.’ A few days later I had to call and apologise. Now I use it in all of my groups.”

For those of us looking for a Second Act pivot this year her advice is: “Set a goal and make yourself the hero of your own story. A tiny change in your habits can change everything.”

