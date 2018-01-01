Kylie fever strikes again as UK leg of tour sells out in minutes

4 DECEMBER 2007



British fans showed just how happy they are to see Kylie Minogue back performing by frantically snapping up tickets for next year's tour. All eight UK dates were almost sold out just 30 minutes after tickets went on sale at 9am. Tickets which originally cost £49 were appearing on eBay for up to £400, and such is the demand to see the Australian pop star live that seven more dates have been added to the schedule.



The Kylie X 2008 tour is set to kick off in Paris on May 6 and, after the singer turns 40 on May 28, will move on to Belfast in June followed by Glasgow, Manchester and London in July. Kylie, whose latest album X topped the Australian album charts and has reached number four in the UK, spoke recently of her love for performing. "Going on tour is the most incredible part of what I do," she told the Sunday Times. That's all I've ever done, so why stop now?"



The 2 Hearts singer is trying to find a balance, though, she says. "I do have this need to reclaim myself a little bit, to do things to make me feel whole, which is why I'm doing all these things such as horseback riding and taking walks in the country and looking for a place outside London to chill. I've been talking and talking for years about getting balance and harmony in my life without actually doing it. Now I'm doing as I say, which is exciting."