Career comeback leaves 'Strictly' star Alesha feeling 'blessed'



Before her victory Alesha, who returned to the hit show for a guest appearance at the weekend, went through a troubled period during which she was dropped by her former record label. But now the 29-year-old beauty is set to burst back onto the music scene with her new album, The Alesha Show, due to hit shelves on November 17.



"For me, being in the industry for such a long time, it almost feels like I'm starting out again but with more knowledge and with the same amount of enthusiasm – if not more - to succeed," she told the BBC.



And the TV favourite remains philosophical about all the ups and downs. "I think that in retrospect these things are meant to happen," she said. "If I wasn't dropped by Polydor, I wouldn't have had the opportunity to do Strictly Come Dancing."