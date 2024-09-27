Can you really work to live, not live to work in 2024?

The question of work-life balance is one that almost every adult will have, at some stage, deliberated over and for most of us, the relationship we have with work is complex. For some, work is not only a means to an end but a calling or vocation that fills up their cup. For others, the role of a job is simply to facilitate life outside of working hours, with as few hours spent on the clock as possible.

However, against the backdrop of an increasingly expensive world and a cost of living crisis still squeezing household finances tightly, it’s safe to say that there is more pressure than ever before on families to work harder and make more money.

© Getty/Witthaya Prasongsin Career Coach and author Hannah Salton encourages clients to reflect on what matters to them personally and professionally

Plus, for all the benefits that flexible working does have, one downside is that the line between work and home has, for millions of workers, become blurred. It’s no wonder that plenty of us are asking: is it really possible to work to live, not live to work in 2024?

If you feel like you’re living to work and you’re wondering whether it is possible to focus on your life outside of work, here’s the good news: it is possible. Career Coach and Author Hannah Salton encourages clients to reflect deeply on what truly matters to them, both personally and professionally.

"Global events, such as the Covid-19 pandemic, have highlighted the fragility of life, prompting many to assess and realign their priorities". So, whilst it may not be an easy task, here are some steps to help you start shifting the balance in favour of working to live, not living to work.

Work out your priorities

© Getty Some people may want to prioritise family

Spend some time reflecting and working out what you want the split between your work and your home life to look like. Until you are clear on the goal you want to work towards, it’s difficult to make any necessary changes to your existing set-up. Consider the season of life you find yourself in and what the most important priorities are right now.

It may be that climbing the career ladder as quickly as possible is your top priority - but if spending time with your family takes precedence, acknowledge that perhaps your career needs to take a step back for now. Keep in mind too that priorities change over time as you experience new seasons.

Try something new

© Getty Committing to fun activities can boost your mental and physical well-being

Making the most out of your time away from work and committing to hobbies or fun activities can boost your mental and physical well-being, as well as have the added bonus of helping you to be more productive in your work.

Many job roles can benefit from the creativity and the perspective that you gain when you change your environment, meet new people and get involved with activities outside of your everyday life. Starting a new hobby or setting up a side hustle can spark ideas that you may never have thought about otherwise, and may well lead to new and unexpected opportunities.

Explore change

© Getty You could pursue a new career

If you find yourself feeling stuck and decide that you want to explore a bigger change, whether that’s a job change or a completely new career, knowing where to start the process can be daunting. "Try and identify your core values, strengths, and skills to make more informed decisions about what you do next," suggests Hannah.

"Talk to friends, family, former colleagues, and attend networking events to gain insights into different roles and employers. The process can feel overwhelming at first, but focusing on small, consistent steps forward — rather than trying to have everything figured out from the start — can keep you moving in the right direction."

MORE: Budgeting hacks to boost your savings - no stress required

Ellie Austin-Williams is the author of Money Talks, a Lifestyle Guide for financial wellbeing. Find her on Instagram at @thisgirltalksmoney.