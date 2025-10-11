Lostprophets singer Ian Watkins dead after prison attack, cause of death revealed

Former Lostprophets singer Ian Watkins has died after being attacked in prison. The 48-year-old was convicted of child sexual abuse in 2013 and was serving a 35-year prison sentence at HMP Wakefield after admitting a string of sex offences, including the attempted rape of a baby. He died on Saturday, October 11, 2025, and West Yorkshire police said detectives from the homicide and major inquiry team were investigating. Prison staff had reported the assault.

Ian was killed after being attacked by a knife, reported the Press Association. He was pronounced dead at the scene. "At 9.39am this morning (Saturday), police were called by staff at HMP Wakefield reporting an assault on a prisoner," West Midlands police said in a statement. "Emergency services attended, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. Detectives from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are investigating and enquiries remain ongoing at the scene."

The singer, who had dated Fearne Cotton at the height of his career, had previously been stabbed in an incident at the same prison in 2023 after three other inmates took him hostage. He was held for six hours before being freed by prison officers. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The musician was arrested after the execution of a drugs warrant at his Pontypridd, Wales home on September 21, 2012. A large number of computers, mobile phones and storage devices were seized, and it later emerged that a total of 90 images of child abuse were found on the devices; 24 fell into the most serious category. He also possessed 22 images of bestiality.

Mugshot of Ian Watkins taken in 2012

When sentenced at Cardiff crown court, the judge told him his crimes "plumbed new depths of depravity," and he would only be eligible for parole after serving two-thirds of his sentence.

"Those who have appeared in these courts over many years see a large number of horrific cases. This case, however, breaks new ground," said the judge. "You, Watkins, achieved fame and success as the lead singer of Lostprophets. You had many fawning fans. That gave you power. You knew you could use that power to induce young female fans to help satisfy your insatiable lust and take part in the sexual abuse of their own children."

© Redferns Ian was sentenced to 35 years

The mothers of the children he abused, known only as Woman A and Woman B, were sentenced to 14 and 17 years respectively.

Lostprophets formed in 1997 and released five studio albums, selling 3.5million albums worldwide and achieving two top-ten singles on the UK Singles Chart, and a number one single on the US Alternative Songs chart.