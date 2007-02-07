Radiant Alexandra ties the knot with her prince charming

5 MARCH 2007



Princess Alexandra of Denmark might have lost her royal title as she married her photographer love Martin Jorgensen on the weekend, but she looked every bit a regal bride. The Hong-Kong-born mum-of-two, who is divorced from Queen Margrethe's son Prince Joachim, exuded elegance in her ivory satin gown which was embellished with hundreds of delicate pearls on the bodice.



Wearing an Audrey Hepburn style up-do accessorized with pretty white flowers and a sparkling diamond and pearl-drop necklace, she arrived at the Oster Egede church in the Danish town of Fakse hand-in-hand with the two other most important men in her life - sons Felix, three, and seven-year-old Nikolai. Inside, Martin - who looked every inch the prince charming in his white-tie ensemble - and a reported 120 guests awaited her for the private ceremony.



There was no denying Alexandra's joy as she left the service with her new husband, sharing a romantic kiss together in front of delighted onlookers. Now no longer a member of Denmark's royal family, the 42-year-old is to be known as Alexandra Christina, Countess of Frederiksborg although her sons with Joachim remain in the line of succession.