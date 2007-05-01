Prince Charles enjoys night of Islamic culture at the movies

hellomagazineWeb
Prince Charles was guest of honour at the screening of Stairway To Heaven, a film about Islamic art. He was greeted at the premiere by the Ambassador of the State of Qatar, Khalid Rashid Al-Hamoudi Al-Mansouri and arts promoter Sheikh Meshal bin Jassim Al Thani
A fellow royal guest at the screening was the Jordanian monarch's cousin, Princess Badiya bint Hussein
1 MAY 2007
With his well-documented interest in Islamic affairs Prince Charles will have been fascinated to attend a screening of Stairway To Heaven, a film about Islamic art. He was joined at the event by dignitaries from the Arab world, including Princess Badiya bint Hassan - a cousin of the king of Jordan.
Narrated by Kenneth Branagh, the documentary recounts the history of a priceless artwork created more than 800 years ago to stand in Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque - Islam's third holiest site.
Meanwhile, there was good news for one of the Queen's other sons, the Duke of York. After years on the market, Andrew's former marital home of Sunninghill Park - a £5 million wedding gift from the Queen to Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson in 1986 - has finally been sold. A new owner will move into the 12-bedroom house near Ascot in June after paying £7 million for the property.
Before they do so, however, a bit of a royal clearout will be called for. Although Fergie moved out in the Nineties and Prince Andrew has since taken up residence in the Queen Mother's old home at Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park many of the wardrobes apparently still contain some of Sarah's clothes.
