Kate and Wills keep Wembley guessing at Diana concert

2 JULY 2007



Despite reports of a reconciliation, Prince William and his former girlfriend Kate Middleton weren't giving anything away at Sunday night's Concert For Diana. The Berkshire-born brunette joined Wills in the royal box, but sat two rows behind him with her sister Pippa, while he took a place next to long-time pal Thomas van Straubenzee and his brother Prince Harry. No doubt the poignancy of Take That's song Want You Back For Good did not go un-noted by the former lovebirds, both 25, who were seen swaying to the hit tune.



Kate's car was spotted the previous night at Clarence House, reinforcing reports that the couple are back on. They more than likely decided to keep their distance at the Wembley Stadium gig, though, to keep the focus away from them and on the evening in memory of the Princes' mother.



Harry, on the other hand, was all too happy to be seen with his Zimbabwean love Chelsy Davy who cut a stunning figure in a low-cut black dress. At one point the pair even shared a passionate kiss. Also in the royal box were Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Zara Phillips with her rugby beau Mike Tindall, and Diana's siblings Earl Spencer, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes.



While both the Princes admitted to pre-concert nerves, the duo had no trouble getting into the groove once it kicked off - at one point joining in a Mexican Wave and showing off their dance moves. As they stepped onto the stage in front of the 63,000-strong crowd to open the musical extravaganza, they received a standing ovation which Harry responded to with a typical rock star greeting, calling out "Hello Wembley!". The boys had previously said the event, which coincided with what should have been their mother's 46th birthday, had to be the best birthday present their mother ever had. And there was no doubting they achieved their aim. "This event is about all that our mother loved in life, her music, her dancing, her charities and her family and friends," said William.



Elton John opened the six-hour long evening with Your Song, taking to the piano in front of a huge image of Diana by famed photographer Mario Testino. Acts ranging from Rod Stewart and Status Quo to Nelly Furtado and P Diddy - who reprised his hit I'll Be Missing You in honour of Diana, made it a night to remember. A host of stars were also on presenting duties to help introduce the performances, including Sienna Miller and Kiefer Sutherland. There were words of praise from music mogul Simon Cowell who said: "Prince William and Prince Harry, you have put on one heck of a show. Congratulations. If you ever get tired of running this country, you can come and work for me producing TV shows."