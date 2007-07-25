Norway's psychic Princess Martha Louise turns clairvoyant

25 JULY 2007



Martha Louise of Norway has never been the most conventional of princesses, but her latest venture will no doubt leave even her parents King Harald and Queen Sonja a little thrown. For the popular royal has emerged as a clairvoyant and has set up an alternative school aimed at teaching students to contact angels - just like her. Together with business partner and friend Elisabeth Samnoy, she has launched Astarte Education - named after one of the oldest goddesses in the Middle East - and through the fledgling organisation's website tells of her own psychic powers.



The 35-year-old princess, who is also a children's author, reveals she could read people's inner feelings from an early age and has credited her experience with horses for helping her make contact with angels. Educated as a physiotherapist and interested in alternative forms of therapy, she has previously studied at an academy for holistic medicine.



It was after competing in equestrian events for several years that Martha Louise - the wife of writer Ari Behn - said she started making "contact with angels". "Through horses I learned to communicate with animals on a deeper level… I later learned the value of this enormous gift and want to share it with others," she adds.



According to the company website - which is registered to her home address in Lommedalen, west of Oslo, and lists the telephone number as that of the Royal Palace - explains a three-year programme at the centre will cost £2,000 per year. Students will learn how to "create miracles" in their lives and use the power of angels, which she describes as "forces that surround us and who are a resource and help in all aspects of our lives".



Her family, meanwhile, are remaining quiet about the princess' new career development. "The palace never expresses itself on the princess' private business ventures," explained a spokesperson.